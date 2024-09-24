Hollyoaks spoilers: BIG DAY! Sienna Blake and Ethan have exciting wedding plans!

Sienna Blake and Ethan Williams can't wait to tie the knot in Hollyoaks.

Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) and her fiancé Ethan Williams (Matthew James-Bailey) are gearing up to tie the knot and are getting increasingly excited about their plans in tonight’s episode of Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

The loved-up couple have a spring in their step as their Big Day approaches and can’t wait to get hitched after all the previous trials and tribulations they’ve gone through.

However, one person who is definitely not so keen on the idea of them getting married is Sienna’s father, Jez Blake (Jeremy Sheffield).

Is he going to do his best to derail their special day.

Jez is not so happy about his daughter Sienna's forthcoming wedding. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, Ro Hutchinson (Ava Webster) was horrified when he discovered that his father Tony (Nick Pickard) and wife Diane (Alex Fletcher) are planning on getting a divorce.

Ro was further shocked when he spotted his dad kissing a mystery woman.

Tony and Diane are on the brink of divorce in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Tony is backed into a corner by Ro and is forced to admit that he was actually out on a date.

He begs Ro not to say anything to Diane assuring him that he will break the news to Diane in his own time.

Meanwhile, Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart) has planned a surprise 'Sten' for Ethan and Sienna even though the couple just want a quiet build up to their nuptials.

Vicky Grant has got a massive crush on Ethan in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Vicky Grant (Anya Lawrence) still has her eye on Ethan and thinks she should be the one in a relationship with him and not Sienna!

Vicky certainly hasn’t given up on her quest to have Ethan to herself and she tells him directly just how much she wants him.

Later on, Liberty tells Ethan that Jez is feeling left out with all the wedding preparations going on.

Jez (right) feels rejected by his daughter Sienna Blake. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Ethan is left to bond with Jez who will be his future father-in-law and asks him if he can have his blessing for the imminent wedding.

How will Jez react?

Meanwhile it all kicks off at the Sten when a shocking revelation involving Ethan and Vicky comes to light!

Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.