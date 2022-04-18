Hollyoaks spoilers: BLACKMAILER! Is Olivia Bradshaw about to be caught out?

Is it game over for Olivia Bradshaw?

Things are looking very dicey for Olivia Bradshaw (Emily Burnett) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Teacher Olivia has been secretly blackmailing deputy head, John Paul McQueen (James Sutton), after realising he was responsible for causing the horrific minibus crash that put pupils lives at risk.

Tonight Olivia is on edge when she’s forced to quickly cover her blackmail trail!

Luckily for her, alcoholic John Paul, is too hungover to remember the discovery he’s just made.

However it looks as if that’s going to change when Prince McQueen (Malique Thompson Dwyer) makes a passing comment and suddenly John Paul has a flashback to a memory that could expose Olivia as his blackmailer.

John Paul is too hungover after another binge-drinking session. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Later on, when at the park, John Paul reveals everything he knows to his mother, head teacher, Sally St Claire (Annie Wallace).

What info has John Paul got on Olivia? And will it now be his rival Olivia in the firing line?

Sally is once again put in a very difficult situation when it’s a case of John Paul’s word against Olivia’s word.

Will Sally be able to take John Paul’s accusation seriously or will she be forced to side with Olivia?

Ethan Williams is not a man to be messed around. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, there is an unnerving visit from Ethan Williams’s (Matthew James-Bailey) accountant, Asher, who has a bone to pick with Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) and Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) after a night of threats from Ethan.

As the duo work on a tight deadline to avoid consequences from Ethan’s boss, known as ‘The Undertaker,’ Ste and Sienna need to come up with a plan....fast!

Felix Westwood wants to start a youth club for DeMarcus Westwood and the local teenagers. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) has decided to start a youth club in the village after realising his son, DeMarcus Westwood (Tomi Ade) was bored and had nothing to channel his energy into.

Tonight and with the youth club planning well underway, it is time to start thinking of a venue for the launch.

His thoughts turn to Hollyoaks High.

However, Yazz Cunningham (Haiesha Mistry) has a lot of questions about ‘middle-aged men’ being qualified to oversee an event for kids.

Has Yazz got some better options in mind?

Cindy tells Darren she doesn't want Luke getting over-excited. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor Dawson), has a proposition for Luke Morgan (Gary Lucy) but when Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) asks him to keep the excitement to a minimum, will he be able to hold back?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm