Hollyoaks spoilers: Blame game! Kat Omari accuses Darren of assault!

Scheming Kat Omari (Sonia Ibrahim) accuses Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor-Dawson) of assault in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Earlier on Darren is certain that Kat is up to something and is planning to set him up. Darren tries to report Kat for stalking but with no evidence of any illegal activity on Kat’s part, his concerns are dismissed by the police.

Kat has been going out of her way to befriend Darren's vulnerable daughter, Frankie. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Darren pleads with Kat to tell the truth. However, when he grabs her to try and get her away from his daughter Frankie Osborne (Isabelle Smith), Kat screams out in pain as Grace Black (Tamara Wall) watches on from afar with interest.

Kat accuses Darren of hurting her in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) meets up with her secret boyfriend, Dodger Savage (Danny Mac).

However, Max feels that Dodger is hiding something from her.

She decides to have a little snoop around his belongings.

What is she about to discover about her boyfriend? And how will Dodger react when she confronts him?

Dodger Savage recently returned to the village and is working as an undercover policeman. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Later on Maxine confides in Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart) in The Dog about the guy she was seeing being an undercover policeman.

However, DI Banks (Drew Cain) overhears Maxine and Liberty’s conversation and rushes out to alert his partner in crime, Grace.

Grace Black is involved in criminal operations with DI Banks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Viewers know that DI Banks is a secret villain and that he is Rex Gallagher’s (Jonny Labey) boss in the human trafficking scheme he has become involved in.

Rex’s sister Grace is now also involved in the criminal activities involving her brother and the bent copper.

Grace has used some money to buy designer bags to sell and after speaking to DI Banks she decides to recruit Maxine.

She gifts Maxine a free bag hoping she’ll be able to get her to confess to who she is dating and lead them to the mole.

Grace is luring Maxine Minniver (above) into her trap in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin) is shocked when she finds Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) has got a watch that belonged to the recently murdered, Abe Fielding (Tyler Conti).

Cleo urges him to tell her how he came to be in possession of it and Ste admits he found it buried in Jez Blake’s (Jeremy Sheffield) allotment.

Wanting answers, Cleo goes to speak to Jez’s mother, Martha Blake (Sherrie Hewson) however, they are interrupted when Jez arrives on the scene.

How will Jez deal with a suspicious Ste?

Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.