Hollyoaks spoilers: CAMPAIGN BOOST! Scott Drinkwell channels his inner Bonnie Tyler!
By Tess Lamacraft published
Airs Tuesday 12 July 2022 on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.
Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) puts on a dazzling show of support in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
Scott has been helping Zara Morgan (Kelly Condron) with her campaign for the local elections but tonight he really does pull out all the stops.
Out of the blue, Scott arrives dressed as Welsh singing legend, Bonnie Tyler, whose songs ‘Total Ecipse Of the Heart’ and ‘I Need A Hero’ were smash hits in the 80s.
Scott is soon channelling his inner Bonnie when he performs a drag routine singing, ‘I Need A Zara’ to the tune of ‘I Need A Hero’ complete with backing dancers. Will Scott’s moves and grooves pull in more voters for Zara’s campaign?
Meanwhile, Zara’s biggest rival, Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) is having major second thoughts about his own bid for campaign victory.
After mulling everything over he decides he’s going to drop out of the election so that Zara can win.
However, Zara is not having that and says if she’s going to win, she wants to win fair and square.
In a bizarre turn of events, Tony decides there’s only one thing for it.
He’ll continue to run for the council position but he will publicly sabotage his own campaign, therefore paving the way for Zara to win.
Later on, and with voting all complete, tensions mount when the results come in. Who has won the election?
Will it be Tony, Zara or someone else altogether?
Elsewhere, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) springs into action after her plan of revenge on Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) goes off the rails.
Sienna has been out to get Warren ever since discovering he was responsible for her fiancée, Brody Hudson’s death (Adam Woodward).
In yesterday’s episode, Damon Kinsella, (Jacob Roberts) who was Brody’s loyal best mate, found himself sucked into Sienna’s revenge plan.
Tonight Damon finds himself in way over his head.
He is soon forced to commit a heinous crime in order to save himself from facing jail!
What exactly has Damon done? And how have things suddenly got so bad?
Later on, there is a shocking twist in events!
Meanwhile, Hollyoaks High head teacher, Sally St Claire (Annie Wallace) gets a pep talk from her family.
Sally has recently found herself being blackmailed by ambitious teacher, Olivia Bradshaw (Emily Burnett) who is demanding Sally promotes her permanently to the role of deputy head.
Tonight the McQueens rally around Sally and give her the confidence she needs to stand up to Olivia!
Plus, Donna-Marie Quinn (Lucy-Jo Hudson) is feeling anxious after revealing she’s unable to read.
Tonight local imam, Zain Randeri (Jonas Khan) begins teaching her.
With some kind words and plenty of encouragement from Zain, Donna-Marie’s first reading lesson is a success!
Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30 pm
Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00 pm on E4 or stream the episodes first on All4
Tess is a senior writer for What’s On TV, TV Times, TV & Satellite and WhattoWatch.com She's been writing about TV for over 25 years and worked on some of the UK’s biggest and best-selling publications including the Daily Mirror where she was assistant editor on the weekend TV magazine, The Look, and Closer magazine where she was TV editor. She has freelanced for a whole range of websites and publications including We Love TV, The Sun’s TV Mag, Woman, Woman’s Own, Fabulous, Good Living, Prima and Woman and Home.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.