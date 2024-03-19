Hollyoaks spoilers: Carter Fielding PROPOSES to Maxine Minniver!

Carter Fielding asks Maxine Minniver to marry him in Hollyoaks.

Head teacher Carter Fielding (Dave Ames) goes down on bended knee in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See out TV Guide for full listings).

Carter is desperate to make things right with Maxine after she was recently left shocked by the revelation that he is bisexual and was having a secret relationship with John Paul McQueen (James Sutton).

Earlier on, a furious Carter shouts at teacher John Paul who he has recently sacked for going to visit his mum, Sally St Claire (Annie Wallace) in hospital.

John Paul asks for his job back but Carter lets rip prompting John Paul to reply that both he and Maxine are better off without him.

Carter goes down on bended knee in the market!

With John Paul’s words stinging and in desperation to hold onto Maxine, Carter makes the spontaneous decision to propose to her!

Maxine is taken aback when he suddenly gets down on one knee at the market and asks her to be his wife.

Maxine is shocked by the sudden proposal!

Maxine isn’t impressed though and realising how lost and mixed up Carter is she tells him there’s no way she can help him.

It doesn’t look as if there’s going to be a wedding any time soon!

Maxine delivers some home truths to Carter.

Meanwhile, Leah Barnes (Ela-May Demircan) and Lucas Hay (Oscar Curtis) return to Hollyoaks High.

Lucas’s mate, Dillon Ray (Nathaniel Dass), who has romantic feelings for Lucas, is quick to show Lucas how concerned he’s been over his recent wellbeing.

However, Lucas doesn’t want to hear it and pushes Dillon away.

Dillon reaches out to Oscar who gives him the knock back.

Elsewhere, Marie Fielding (Rita Simmons) was devastated when her son Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed) accused her of stealing.

Tonight it seems Joel may have some apologising to do.

Joel goes to see Marie at The Dog where she has set up her new manicure business.

Mother and son end up having a heart-felt conversation.

Joel goes to see his mum Marie to clear the air in Hollyoaks.

The two of them decide it’s time to leave the past in the past and that they both want to move forward and rebuild their relationship.

Joel even agrees to help his mum try and track down his younger brother, Arlo, who has gone missing and is beleived to be in Ireland.

And he extends an even bigger olive branch to Marie by suggesting that she moves in with him and his girlfriend, Leela Lomax (Kirstie-Leigh Porter).

What’s Leela going to think about that?

Kitty felt rejected when Beau didn't want to sleep with her.

Elsewhere, Lizzy Chen-Williams (Lily Best) who has a past history with newcomer, Kitty Draper (Iz Hesketh), tells Kitty that she’s always welcome to come to the Love Boat for a chat.

Kitty has recently felt rejected by Beau Ramsey (Jon-Paul Bell) when he made it obvious he wasn’t ready to sleep with her.

Hunter McQueen (Theo Graham) tells Beau that he should apologise to Kitty in person and not via message as Beau was intending to do.

Later on and still feeling hurt by Beau’s actions, Kitty tells him that it’s over between the two of them.

How will Beau take the news?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on E4 at 7pm.