Hollyoaks spoilers: Carter Fielding PROPOSES to Maxine Minniver!
Airs Tuesday 26 March on E4 at 7pm.
Head teacher Carter Fielding (Dave Ames) goes down on bended knee in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See out TV Guide for full listings).
Carter is desperate to make things right with Maxine after she was recently left shocked by the revelation that he is bisexual and was having a secret relationship with John Paul McQueen (James Sutton).
Earlier on, a furious Carter shouts at teacher John Paul who he has recently sacked for going to visit his mum, Sally St Claire (Annie Wallace) in hospital.
John Paul asks for his job back but Carter lets rip prompting John Paul to reply that both he and Maxine are better off without him.
With John Paul’s words stinging and in desperation to hold onto Maxine, Carter makes the spontaneous decision to propose to her!
Maxine is taken aback when he suddenly gets down on one knee at the market and asks her to be his wife.
Maxine isn’t impressed though and realising how lost and mixed up Carter is she tells him there’s no way she can help him.
It doesn’t look as if there’s going to be a wedding any time soon!
Meanwhile, Leah Barnes (Ela-May Demircan) and Lucas Hay (Oscar Curtis) return to Hollyoaks High.
Lucas’s mate, Dillon Ray (Nathaniel Dass), who has romantic feelings for Lucas, is quick to show Lucas how concerned he’s been over his recent wellbeing.
However, Lucas doesn’t want to hear it and pushes Dillon away.
Elsewhere, Marie Fielding (Rita Simmons) was devastated when her son Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed) accused her of stealing.
Tonight it seems Joel may have some apologising to do.
Joel goes to see Marie at The Dog where she has set up her new manicure business.
Mother and son end up having a heart-felt conversation.
The two of them decide it’s time to leave the past in the past and that they both want to move forward and rebuild their relationship.
Joel even agrees to help his mum try and track down his younger brother, Arlo, who has gone missing and is beleived to be in Ireland.
And he extends an even bigger olive branch to Marie by suggesting that she moves in with him and his girlfriend, Leela Lomax (Kirstie-Leigh Porter).
What’s Leela going to think about that?
Elsewhere, Lizzy Chen-Williams (Lily Best) who has a past history with newcomer, Kitty Draper (Iz Hesketh), tells Kitty that she’s always welcome to come to the Love Boat for a chat.
Kitty has recently felt rejected by Beau Ramsey (Jon-Paul Bell) when he made it obvious he wasn’t ready to sleep with her.
Hunter McQueen (Theo Graham) tells Beau that he should apologise to Kitty in person and not via message as Beau was intending to do.
Later on and still feeling hurt by Beau’s actions, Kitty tells him that it’s over between the two of them.
How will Beau take the news?
Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on E4 at 7pm.
Tess is a senior writer for What’s On TV, TV Times, TV & Satellite and WhattoWatch.com She's been writing about TV for over 25 years and worked on some of the UK’s biggest and best-selling publications including the Daily Mirror where she was assistant editor on the weekend TV magazine, The Look, and Closer magazine where she was TV editor. She has freelanced for a whole range of websites and publications including We Love TV, The Sun’s TV Mag, Woman, Woman’s Own, Fabulous, Good Living, Prima and Woman and Home.