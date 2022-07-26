Hollyoaks spoilers: CAUGHT OUT! Damon Kinsella’s crime is discovered!

Damon Kinsella is caught out in Hollyoaks.

Damon Kinsella (Jacob Roberts) has a lot explaining to do in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Damon, who has teamed up with Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) to get revenge on Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas), is forced to lie his way out of trouble.

Sienna Blake has been calling all the shots. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Sienna threw him in the deep end with his girlfriend, Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart) and tonight things get even worse.

When Sienna sets him the incriminating task of planting evidence that could link an innocent Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed) to his father, Warren’s disappearance, Damon is caught in the act when an unsuspecting Liberty walks in.

How can Damon explain his way out of this one?

Norma Crow has another job for Sienna. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Later, Norma Crow aka The Undertaker (Glynis Barber) sets Sienna a task that needs doing the next day.

Norma tells Sienna that she and Warren are the only people she can trust.

Will Sienna feel forced to comply?

Imran Maalik is tempted to take slimming pills. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, there’s a worrying development, when Imran Maalik (Ijaz Rana), who’s got an eating disorder, contemplates taking slimming pills.

As Imran continues to have a warped perception of his appearance, will he resort to swallowing pills?

Cindy Cunningham steps in to help out Leela Lomax. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) is feeling worse for wear after a night out with Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) and has to face a frustrated Zara Morgan (Kelly Condron).

Later, in a surprising turn of events, Leela asks Cindy to help sell her house, and when commission is on the table, suddenly Cindy is all ears!

Will John Paul McQueen be returning to Hollyoaks High? (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) decides to give DS Lexi Calder (Natalie Anderson) a second chance.

John Paul has found out that Lexi was trying to scare him from returning to school after he was responsible for causing the minibus crash that left her daughter, Freya (Ellie Henry) with life-changing injuries.

Later on, John Paul bumps into fellow teacher Nancy Hayton (Jessica Fox) and she offers him an olive branch.

However, facing up to all he has done might prove too hard for alcoholic John Paul to bear.

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4