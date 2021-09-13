‘Hollyoaks' spoilers: Cher Winters gets some SHOCKING news

Cher Winters (Bethannie Hare) is floored when she gets some shock news in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Earlier on, Cher who has been thrown out by the McQueen family, is determined to get back in their good books.

Cher, who accidentally poisoned her dad Sylver (David Tag) and put him in a coma, makes several calls to her father, but Sylver is not picking up.

Cher puts on a brave face for Tom Cunningham (Ellis Hollins) and Yazz (Haiesha Mistry) who she is living with but who clearly don’t really want her around.

She tells the couple that her dad has forgiven her and she’s moving back into The Dog. But it’s all a lie.

Cher Winters wants to mend her broken relationship with her father Romeo (pictured above). (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Instead Cher heads off to see Sylver to try and talk to him, but on the way she bumps into Timmy Simmons (Sam Tutty) who breaks some SHOCK news to her.

Meanwhile her spirits are lifted when she spots her ex, Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner) who offers her a place to stay and offers her some advice.

However Cher misinterprets Romeo's kindness and thinks he wants her back in his life as his girlfriend.

Cher mistakenly thinks that Romeo (above) wants her back. (Image credit: Channel 4 )

Elsewhere Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) tells Sylver that she has cleared his debt.

However, he's not as grateful as Mercedes was hoping he would be.

Now that he has told Mercedes their marriage is over, is he going to pack his bags and move out?

Marnie Nightingale is on the hunt for a new recruit. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, Marnie Nightingale (Lysette Anthony) is on the hunt for someone to work in her Salon De Thé and is eager to find the perfect candidate.

However, she’s a bit deflated when she only has two applicants; Donna-Marie Quinn (Lucy-Jo Hudson) and Becky Quentin (Katie McGlynn).

Marnie decides to put them both to the test but will either of them be up to the job?

Sid Sumner, who has set his heart on joining the police, pictured with Peri Lomax. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere Yazz, Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell), Sid Sumner (Billy Price) and Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) celebrate their achievements after receiving their results.

Sid is feeling anxious about the progress of his police application.

When he gets home he confides in Ste Hay (Kieran Richardson) who admits he was keeping Sid’s letter hidden until everyone got home.

Will it be good news and has Sid got a place with the police? Or is he headed for disappointment?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm