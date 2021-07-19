‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: Cher Winters is confronted by Mercedes

Cher Winters has to face the wrath of Mercedes McQueen.

Cher Winters (Bethannie Hare) framed Mercedes for the kidnap of baby Eva, and in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings) Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) is horrified by Cher’s evil plot.

Armed with Peri Lomax’s (Ruby O’Donnell) revelation, Mercedes squares up to confront her scheming step-daughter after months of manipulation.

After being put on the spot, will jealous Cher, finally admit the truth about her continual scheming and plotting.

And will Mercedes tell her husband, Sylver (David Tag) all the cruel things his daughter has been up to as part of her jealous revenge ploys?

Donna-Marie (pictured) gets into a fight with Goldie McQueen. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Donna-Marie Quinn (Lucy-Jo Hudson) sits outside The Dog but she soon clashes swords with Goldie McQueen (Chelsee Healey) who demands to know what she's doing hanging around.

As the pair get into a heated argument, Goldie blurts out the fact that Donna-Marie’s son, Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner) recently slept with landlady Mercedes behind her husband Sylver’s back!

What will Donna-Marie choose to do with the SHOCKING revelation?

Fergus Collins is plotting his next move. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Fergus Collins (Robert Beck) has got his eyes on Price Slice and brings in an accomplice, Timmy Simmons (Sam Tutty), to pose as a property release representative and talk to Walter Deveraux (Trevor A Toussaint).

However his tactics don’t work. Having hit a brick wall, Fergus convinces his right-hand man, Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) to try one more thing.

The new plan is they will rob Price Slice and scare the Deveraux family into selling up!

Timmy Simmons (pictured) is working for Fergus Collins. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Brooke Hathaway (Talia Grant) who has decided to identify as non-binary, decides to use the term out loud for the first time following a heart-to-heart with their boyfriend, Imran Maalik (Ijaz Rana).

Later on Brooke fills in Ripley Lennox (Ki Griffin) on their day and Ripley has an offer for Brooke. What exactly is it?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm.