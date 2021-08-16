‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: Cher Winters makes a TERRIBLE mistake

Cher Winters (Bethannie Hare) is reeling in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV guide for full listings).

Cher was devastated in yesterday’s episode when her boyfriend, Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner) confessed that he didn’t love her.

Cher decided to take action after getting very dangerous advice from her online friend ‘Jade’.

However, tonight Cher is horrified to discover she has made a HUGE mistake.

She has accidentally poisoned the wrong person with her tampering and now she has to face serious repercussions.

Diane Hutchinson has enough to worry about already. (Image credit: Channel 4 )

Elsewhere, restaurant boss Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) is a ray of sunshine as he puts on his best smile and tries to stay upbeat.

Tony pretends to be optimistic so that his wife Diane (Alex Fletcher) won’t worry about their failing business, The Hutch, and the recent scam they were victims of.

Tony is pretending that everything is fine! (Image credit: Channel 4)

Tony’s positive attitude seems to have fooled Diane but she soon becomes worried when she discovers that The Dog is closed after one of the McQueen family has fallen badly sick.

Diane, who has recently given birth to baby girl, Eva, thinks it must be down to the drinks supplier that both The Dog and The Hutch share.

A scared Diane, who has OCD, decides she must take immediate action and begins to pour all The Hutch’s alcohol supply down the sink.

Has she just made a terrible mistake and what will Tony do when he discovers she’s got rid of their profits when they are already struggling to make ends meet?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm