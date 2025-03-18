Hollyoaks spoilers: Sienna Blake has devastating health fears!

Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) is terrified about her health in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Sienna was rushed to hospital in yesterday’s episode after collapsing and being unable to feel her legs or walk.

She shared her concerns to her worried family, including father Jez Blake (Jeremy Sheffield) and grandmother, Martha (Sherrie Hewson) that there could be something seriously wrong with her.

Sienna Blake (centre) with her father, Jez and grandmother, Martha Blake. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Tonight, Jez and Martha arrive at Dee Valley Hospital to visit Sienna and are relieved to hear that she is now able to walk and that the medics are going to discharge her.

However, Sienna cannot shake the fear that something serious is wrong with her and admits to her family that she is scared about the future.

Tony Hutchinson and Marie Fielding are celebrating their engagement. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, couple Marie Fielding (Rita Simons) and Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) are busy planning their engagement party which is going to be taking place at The Hutch later that night.

However, Tony’s ex-wife, Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher) has got big worries on her mind after making a new discovery about Marie’s bullying son, Arlo (Dan Hough) in yesterday’s episode.

Diane has got some serious concerns about her son, Ro Hutchinson. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Arlo has been making the life of Diane and Tony’s son, Ro (Ava Webster) a misery with his vile taunts, false accusations and bullying.

However, Ro has been scared into staying silent and pretending that things are now ok with Arlo which couldn’t be further from the truth!

Is Ro going to open up and tell Diane just how bad things have got?

And is the fact Ro’s dad is now engaged to Arlo’s mum about to make things a whole lot more insufferable?

Later Diane fronts up to Tony and pleads with him to see what is going on beneath his nose between the two boys but is Tony too besotted with Marie to take any notice?



Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.