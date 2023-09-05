Hollyoaks spoilers: Cindy Cunningham has a SURPRISE for Dave!
Airs Thursday 14 Sept 2023 on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.
Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) goes the extra mile to surprise her boyfriend Dave Chen-Williams (Dominic Power) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
In yesterday’s episode, Dave opened up to Cindy about how unsatisfied and down he was about the general state of his life.
Tonight Cindy surprises him by showing him the special present she has bought him: a new van so he can kick start a new business venture!
Will this be the boost Dave needs?
Elsewhere, Joel Dexter (Rory-Douglas Speed) has a heart-to-heart with his girlfriend Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter). Leela is hurt to discover that Joel has been keeping some very BIG secrets from her.
Meanwhile, Donna-Marie Quinn (Lucy-Jo Hudson) tells her son Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner) that she’s proud of him and asks if he’s heard from Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) who she hasn’t received her regular check in from.
What has happened to Peri and is she in terrible danger?
Events soon escalate when Rayne invites a reluctant Donna-Marie to dinner with her and Romeo.
However, Donna-Marie is distraught when Romeo fails to show up.
Manipulative influencer, Rayne tells Donna-Marie that Romeo has rejected her and won’t be coming as he can’t risk being hurt by her again.
A devastated Donna-Marie is unable to bear the pain of her son not wanting to be around her and is soon hitting the bottle again.
Plus, Tom Cunningham (Ellis Hollins) helps his wife, Yazz (Haiesha Mistry), prepare for her chat with Hollyoaks High’s new headmaster, Carter Shepherd (David Ames) after her freak out during yesterday’s presentation.
Yazz opens up to Carter about being exhausted and he tells her although he’s impressed with her, he thinks she needs to take some time to rest at home.
Back at the Maaliks, Yazz, who recently suffered an ectopic pregnancy, lashes out at her family just as her mum, Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi), returns home.
What stresses has Misbah just walked into?
Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm
Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4
Or stream the episodes first on All4
Tess is a senior writer for What’s On TV, TV Times, TV & Satellite and WhattoWatch.com She's been writing about TV for over 25 years and worked on some of the UK’s biggest and best-selling publications including the Daily Mirror where she was assistant editor on the weekend TV magazine, The Look, and Closer magazine where she was TV editor. She has freelanced for a whole range of websites and publications including We Love TV, The Sun’s TV Mag, Woman, Woman’s Own, Fabulous, Good Living, Prima and Woman and Home.