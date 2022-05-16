Hollyoaks spoilers: Cindy Cunningham makes a WORRYING discovery!

Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) is shocked when she makes a worrying discovery in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Earlier on, Cindy decides to join forces with Zara Morgan (Kelly Condron), Cindy’s future sister-in-law.

Zara has been running for a place on the local council of Chester but has been facing stiff opposition from her rival, Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard).

The two of them have been going head-to-head on the campaign trail and things have got messy!

Zara Morgan has been going head-to-head with her rival, Tony Hutchinson. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Tonight, it dawns on Zara just how strong her rival’s campaign is and she starts to fret.

Cindy steps in, saying that she’ll help her out, and before long the two women are cooking up a plan.

However, when they borrow Ollie Morgan’s (Gabriel Clark) laptop to plot their campaign tactics, they are both shocked to see what’s on it!

What has Ollie been doing on his laptop?

And will they confront him?

What has Ollie Morgan (above) been up to in Hollyoaks? (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, the clock is ticking for James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan).

He must find the money to pay back the money he owes Bruce… and fast!

James’s eyes light up when an opportunity to get some cash suddenly presents itself and he is soon considering scamming one of his Chester neighbours!

Who has he set his sights on?

James Nightingale needs to get his hands on some cash. Will he resort to gambling again? (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Donna-Marie Quinn (Lucy-Jo Hudson) has already turned her back on James who has got himself in all sorts of trouble thanks to his gambling addiction.

Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) has a wobble and considers coming to James’s rescue but will Ste’s help be enough?

Or is James going to resort to some very dubious measures?

Teacher Olivia is jealous of new recruit Yazz who has been singled out for praise. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, over at Hollyoaks High, teacher Olivia Bradshaw (Emily Burnett) is jealous when the school’s newest recruit, Yazz Cunningham (Haiesha Mistry) gets a glowing appraisal from head teacher, Sally St Claire (Annie Wallace).

Plus, Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin) is given a lot to think about when she’s offered an exciting new job abroad.

Cleo has a very tricky decision to make.

Will she be packing her bags and leaving Chester?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm