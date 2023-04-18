Hollyoaks spoilers: Cindy Cunningham resorts to DESPERATE measures!

Cindy Cunningham needs money and she needs it fast in Hollyoaks.

Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) thinks she could have found the answer to her problems but what price is she willing to pay in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings)?

Cindy has been stressed out of her mind ever since discovering her business, The Grande Bazaar, wasn’t covered by insurance.

The market area was destroyed following a car crash involving Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) and his mum, Norma Crow (Glynis Barber).

Warren and Norma smashed into the Grande Bazaar in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Now Cindy needs to bring in the money and fast to get it back up and running.

Tonight she meets a rich and older stranger who offers her some work.

Feeling she has little choice, Cindy arranges to meet up with him for lunch.

But just how desperate is she?

When Cindy breaks the news to her friends, Grace Black (Tamara Wall) and Zara Morgan (Kelly Condron) about the stranger’s proposal and what she has to do in order to get the money, both of them have alarm bells ringing.

They convince her not to go through with it and tell her that together they’ll find another way.

Zara (above) tells Cindy there has to be another way to solve her problems. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, the McQueens are also in dire financial straits.

They have until the end of the week to find the money to pay their rent otherwise they’re going to be booted out of their home.

Sally St Claire (Annie Wallace) has a flash of inspiration when she comes across an advert for home telesales work.

Needing all the help they can get she rallies her son, John-Paul McQueen (James Sutton), Goldie (Chelsee Healey) and Mercedes (Jennifer Metcalfe) to put their best phone voices on and swing into action!

However, time is running out.

When their electricity is cut off, the family is left in the dark on how they’ll raise the money they need.

With only 24 hours left to save their home, can they pull something out of the bag?

Peri has become increasingly worried about her girlfriend Juliet Nightingale in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, nurse Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) is concerned when she discovers that her girlfriend, Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) has put her health on the line by leaving the house and mixing with people.

Juliet, who has Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, was supposed to have had a transplant recently but she didn’t go through with it.

However none of her family know that yet.

Juliet tries to reassure Peri that she’ll tell them the truth soon but when things escalate is Peri going to be the one to break the news first?

DeMarcus (above) is not sure he can forgive and forget. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, DeMarcus Westwood (Tomi Ade) is surprised to see his girlfriend Vicky Grant (Anya Lawrence) back in Chester.

DeMarcus was heartbroken when Vicky left the village to go and live with her mum in Margate and pretty much cut him out of her life.

Despite being pleased to see her, DeMarcus is not sure if he can forgive her for all the hurt she’s caused him.

Later on Vicky’s foster parent, Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) and Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) encourage Vicky to have another go at speaking to DeMarcus.

Could the pair of them get back on track?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4