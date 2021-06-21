'Hollyoaks' spoilers: Cleo McQueen is on a mission
Airs Monday 28 June 2021 at 6.30pm on Channel 4.
Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin) is on a mission in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
Cleo wants revenge on her abuser Pete Buchanan (Kai Owen) who has recently been released from prison.
Cleo manages to find Pete’s contact details but her boyfriend, Toby Faroe (Bobby Gordon) isn’t feeling too optimistic about her plans.
Later, Toby is concerned when he discovers Cleo has been lying to him about going to work.
When he confronts her, he finds out that Cleo’s bulimia is relapsing again. The two of them then have a falling out as headstrong Cleo continues to obsess over Pete and her plans.
Later on, Cleo makes a drastic decision. What is she going to do next?
Elsewhere, following Romeo Nightingale’s (Owen Warner) ultimatum, his girlfriend Cher Winters (Bethannie Hare) must decide whether to delete all her social media accounts that have caused nothing but trouble and upset or lose her boyfriend for good.
However, Cher is soon facing another crisis.
Plus, teacher Courtney Campbell (Amy Conachan) has an interview for a job in Scotland but decides not to tell Sid Sumner (Billy Price) and her family.
Instead she confides in Yazz Maalik (Haiesha Mistry) and Tom Cunningham (Ellis Hollins) about feeling unsure of herself. But the pair soon talk her round and persuade her to go for it. Will she get the job?
Meanwhile, Tom and Yazz have an awkward moment after having sex when Tom tells Yazz that the condom has split. Uh oh.
Hollyoaks airs Monday-Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm
- Cleo McQueen - Nadine Mulkerrin
- Toby Faroe - Bobby Gordon
- Celeste Faroe - Andrea Ali
- Romeo Nightingale - Owen Warner
- Grace Black - Tamara Wall
- Peri Lomax - Ruby O'Donnell
- Leela Lomax - Kirsty-Leigh Porter
- Martine Deveraux - Kelle Bryan
- Walter Deveraux - Trevor A. Toussaint
- Sally St. Claire - Annie Wallace
- Scott Drinkwell - Ross Adams
- Courtney Campbell - Amy Conachan
- Tom Cunningham - Ellis Hollins
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.