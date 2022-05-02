Hollyoaks spoilers: Could Maxine Minniver be pregnant?

There is concern for Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Maxine tries to push forward her relationship with Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) and asks him to move in with her.

However, Warren confesses that he’s no longer sure that living together is what he wants.

It seems like he has suddenly got major cold feet about their relationship and commitment.

Warren has got cold feet about moving in with Maxine. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Later on there’s a worrying turn of events when Maxine suddenly gets dizzy and faints.

She is quickly taken to Dee Valley Hospital.

However, once there, doctor Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) makes a suggestion that leaves Maxine unnerved.

Is Misbah thinking that Maxine could be pregnant?

Or is there something else going with Max’s health?

Eric Foster has been trying to settle into the village but is struggling. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Eric Foster (Angus Castle-Doughty) moves into his new home.

His sister Verity Hutchinson (Eva O’Hara) has rented the McQueen’s caravan for him to live in so he can have his own space.

Eric locks himself in and vents all his frustrations in writing.

However he’s later forced to The Dog when Verity invites him for a drink with her and Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin).

Eric tries to wriggle out of the invite but ends up inviting his love rival, Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed) to The Dog at the same time.

What does a plotting Eric have up his sleeve now?

Eric secretly invites Joel (above) along to the Dog too. What's his plan? (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Later, a concerned Verity puts her foot in it when she suggests that Eric might turn out like their dad, twisted surgeon Edward Hutchinson (played by Joe McGann).

Warped Edward met a grisly end when accidentally eating a poisoned mince-pie that he’d meant to kill his son Tony with.

Edward Hutchinson was warped and sinister. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, there’s hope for Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) as she finds out her son, Bobby Costello (Jayden Fox) will be visiting the village to get his favourite comic.

Will Mercedes grab the chance to talk to him?

Honour Chen-Williams (above) has different ideas to her husband on how to handle daughter Serena. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, a furious Serena Chen-Williams (Emma Lau) refuses to talk to her parents.

Whilst her father, Dave (Dominic Power), thinks they should keep pushing her, his wife Honour (Vera Chok) takes a step back.

But could Honour’s distance only make things worse?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm