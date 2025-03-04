Hollyoaks spoilers: Cover up! Myra McQueen is back and wants answers!
Airs Wednesday 12 March on E4 at 7pm.
Myra McQueen (Nicole Barber-Lane) is back in Chester and wants answers from her sick daughter, Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
Mercedes, who's being treated for bowel cancer, has previously confessed to the murder of psychopath Abe Fielding (Tyler Conti) and is now behind bars.
Mercy made the confession thinking that she was protecting Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin), unaware that Abe’s true killer was in fact, Jez Blake (Jeremy Sheffield).
Tonight Myra is determined to find out why and who Mercedes is taking the fall for.
With the help of doctor Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) and Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson), Mercedes suddenly finds herself in the middle of an intervention and being grilled by her mum.
Meanwhile, therapist Tommy (Brandon Fellows), who has been giving support to Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) turns up in the village attempting to make amends after his bungled attempt to kiss her!
Martha Blake (Sherrie Hewson) is worried when she sees her son Jez (Jeremy Sheffield), looking through his book which contains details and pictures of all his past murder victims.
However she’s relieved when she hears Jez is also getting treatment from therapist Tommy.
In a therapy session at Tommy’s house, Jez opens up about his past relationship with his twin brother Patrick and how Patrick brother stole the love of his life.
Tommy offers Jez some advice on how to make things work with John Paul and later on Jez puts it into action.
Wanting to show John Paul how much he cares he gets down on one knee outside the hospital and proposes to him!
Plus, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) and Cleo continue to grow closer as they confide in each other and later on Cleo asks Sienna to be her date at an event.
However, things are about to get a whole lot more complicated when Cleo bumps into her ex Joel who is panicking about a voicemail message he left!
What did the message say?
Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.
