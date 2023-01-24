Hollyoaks spoilers: CRUSHED! Felix Westwood is hurt by Mercedes’ actions!
Airs Tuesday 31 Jan 2023 on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.
Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) is left feeling devastated when he sees what Mercedes is up to in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
Felix was recently seen trying to track down Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) so that she could be at her son Bobby Costello’s (Jayden Fox) court hearing.
However, since the court verdict Mercedes has been in bits.
Tonight she falls back into old habits and turns to alcohol to try and obliterate her pain.
She is still reeling following the shocking revelations relating to Bobby who viewers know has been responsible for the deaths of Silas Blissett (Jeff Rawle), Sylver McQueen (David Tag) and also tried to trap and set light to DeMarcus Westwood (Tomi Ade).
As Mercedes gets increasingly drunk she throws herself at Felix.
However, Felix doesn’t want to take advantage of her intoxicated state and turns her down which leads to an angry Mercedes hurling bitter insults at him.
Later on and after feeling the full wrath of Mercedes, Felix is left gutted when he sees her return home with another man!
Who is the mystery person?
Elsewhere, Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher) and her husband Tony (Nick Pickard) have told Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) that she can use The Dog to plan her ‘March for safety’ rally.
However there’s a spanner in the works.
Tonight Tony realises that they have double booked The Dog after forgetting that the local vicar reserved the space for a private religious party.
Diane refuses to cancel on Maxine so the couple decide they will have to make the double booking work somehow.
However, when Maxine turns up with her group of supporters things start to get a little rowdy and a stressed-out Tony feels the need to intervene meaning tempers are soon fraying!
Meanwhile, students at Hollyoaks High start to discuss their plans for the future, but DeMarcus Westwood (Tomi Ade) doesn’t seem to want to engage and is looking lost.
Later on he opens up to his friend, Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) and shares his worries about Vicky Grant (Anya Lawrence) moving away to Margate to go and live with her mum.
DeMarcus thinks it will mean the end of their relationship but he suddenly has an idea.
He tells Vicky that he’s had a brainwave; he could move to Margate with her so that they can stay together!
However Vicky doesn’t seem so sure about that.
Oh dear, is there heartache ahead for DeMarcus?
Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm
Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4
Or stream the episodes first on All4
