Hollyoaks spoilers: DANGER! Mercedes McQueen returns to old habits!
By Tess Lamacraft published
Airs Wednesday 18 May 2022 on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.
Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) is in big trouble when she returns to old habits in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
Mercedes is under pressure to come up with cash to pay her nemesis Wendy Blissett (Jennifer Armour).
Wendy has demanded that she be compensated for looking after Mercedes’ son Bobby Costello (Jayden Fox).
Reminded of the ticking clock, Mercedes resorts to extreme measures to get the money for Wendy.
However, things take a turn for the worst when manipulative Wendy, who is the daughter of serial killer Silas Blissett (Jeff Rawle), discovers what she’s up to...
Feeling helpless, Mercedes turns to old habits just as Wendy drops Bobby off at the McQueen's for the afternoon as a gesture of goodwill.
Could Mercedes’ rash behaviour jeopardize everything?
Meanwhile, Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart) has been plagued by worrying thoughts and turns to psychologist, Honour Chen-Williams (Vera Chok) for help.
New mum Liberty is worried that she could be having a relapse of her postpartum psychosis.
Can Honour reassure her and give her the help that she needs?
Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm
- Mercedes McQueen - Jennifer Metcalfe
- Sylver McQueen - David Tag
- Theresa McQueen - Jorgie Porter
- John Paul McQueen - James Sutton
- Nana McQueen Diane Langton
- Cleo McQueen - Nadine Mulkerrin
- Goldie McQueen - Chelsee Healey
- Ste Hay - Kieron Richardson
- Tony Hutchinson - Nick Pickard
- Verity Hutchinson - Eva O'Hara
- Cindy Cunningham - Stephanie Waring
- Darren Osbourne - Ashley Taylor Dawson
- Jack Osborne - Jimmy McKenna
- Luke Morgan - Gary Lucy
- Oliver Morgan - Gabriel Clark
- Sue Morgan - Marian McLoughlin
- Nancy Osborne - Jessica Fox
- Charlie Dean - Joshua McConville
- Sienna Blake - Anna Passey
- Diane O'Connor - Alex Fletcher
- Warren Fox - Jamie Lomas
- Maxine Minniver - Nikki Sanderson
- Trish Miniver - Denise Welch
- Mandy Richardson - Sarah Jayne Dunn
- Ella Richardson - Erin Palmer
- Romeo Nightingale - Owen Warner
- Grace Black - Tamara Wall
- Peri Lomax - Ruby O'Donnell
- Leela Lomax - Kirsty-Leigh Porter
- Martine Deveraux - Kelle Bryan
- Walter Deveraux - Trevor A. Toussaint
- Sally St. Claire - Annie Wallace
- Scott Drinkwell - Ross Adams
- Courtney Campbell - Amy Conachan
- Tom Cunningham - Ellis Hollins
- Felix Westwood - Richard Blackwood
- Fergus Collins - Robert Beck
- Joel Dexter - Rory Douglas-Speed
- Liberty Savage - Jessamy Stoddart
- James Nightingale - Gregory Finnegan
- Juliet Nightingale - Niamh Blackshaw
- Yasmine Maalik - Haiesha Mistry
- Misbah Maalik - Harvey Virdi
- Imran Maalik - Ijaz Rana
- Sami Maalik - Rishi Nair
- Damon Kinsella - Jacob Roberts
- Brody Hudson - Adam Woodward
- Brooke Hathaway - Tylan Grant
- Shaq Qureshi - Omar Malik
- Prince McQueen - Malique Thompson-Dwyer
- DeMarcus Westwood - Tomi Ade
Tess is a senior writer for What’s On TV, TV Times, TV & Satellite and WhattoWatch.com She's been writing about TV for over 25 years and worked on some of the UK’s biggest and best-selling publications including the Daily Mirror where she was assistant editor on the weekend TV magazine, The Look, and Closer magazine where she was TV editor. She has freelanced for a whole range of websites and publications including We Love TV, The Sun’s TV Mag, Woman, Woman’s Own, Fabulous, Good Living, Prima and Woman and Home.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.