Hollyoaks spoilers: DANGER! Mercedes McQueen returns to old habits!

Mercedes McQueen is back to her old habits in Hollyoaks.

Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) is in big trouble when she returns to old habits in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Mercedes is under pressure to come up with cash to pay her nemesis Wendy Blissett (Jennifer Armour).

Wendy has demanded that she be compensated for looking after Mercedes’ son Bobby Costello (Jayden Fox).

Reminded of the ticking clock, Mercedes resorts to extreme measures to get the money for Wendy.

However, things take a turn for the worst when manipulative Wendy, who is the daughter of serial killer Silas Blissett (Jeff Rawle), discovers what she’s up to...

Wendy Blissett has been calling all the shots in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Feeling helpless, Mercedes turns to old habits just as Wendy drops Bobby off at the McQueen's for the afternoon as a gesture of goodwill.

Could Mercedes’ rash behaviour jeopardize everything?

Mercedes with her son Bobby in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart) has been plagued by worrying thoughts and turns to psychologist, Honour Chen-Williams (Vera Chok) for help.

New mum Liberty is worried that she could be having a relapse of her postpartum psychosis.

Can Honour reassure her and give her the help that she needs?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm