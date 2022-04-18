Hollyoaks spoilers: Darren Osborne has a BIG surprise for Nancy!

Darren Osborne has a surprise for Nancy in Hollyoaks.

Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor Dawson) gets ready to make his big romantic gesture in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

In yesterday’s episode Darren’s other half, Nancy Hayton (Jessica Fox) who is expecting their baby, gave him a telling off for not understanding what she was going through.

Hapless Darren was spurred into action and decided he would plan a special surprise for Nancy.

Tonight he’s committed to going through with his plan.

He gives Nancy a time, a place and some very interesting attire to wear!

What exactly has Darren got planned and will Nancy be delighted….or not?

Will Nancy like Darren's 'romantic' gesture? (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) continues to be in a very bad place after hitting the bottle again and confessing all to his mother and headteacher, Sally St Claire (Annie Wallace).

Tonight John Paul refuses to talk to Sally, who has been forced to take drastic action.

A downcast Sally is in an impossible situation.

She is still keen to help her son and in desperation turns to Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) to see if Mercy can help get through to John Paul.

Mercedes sets off to find John Paul.

However, when she finds him drowning his sorrows she decides on a very brutal solution to his problems.

What has she go in mind?

Alcoholic John Paul McQueen is in a bad way in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Later on, ambitious and manipulative teacher Olivia Bradshaw (Emily Burnett) has her dreams shattered at Hollyoaks High.

What bad news has she been dealt?

Olivia Bradshaw pictured with her colleague John Paul. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Over at the Lomax’s, Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) decides to tackle the mould situation in the family home.

His sister, Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) has been worried that the mould is affecting her son, Daniel’s, health.

Ste wants to help and steps in to tackle it on his own however he manages to make things worse by causing even more damage!

Feeling bad, he turns to his partner in crime, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey).

Ste has a new idea on how he can sort the problem but will it be worth the big risk?

Ste Hay tries to help but makes things worse! (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Later on, drug dealer Ethan Williams (Matthew James-Bailey) makes a very SHOCKING accusation.

Are Ste and Sienna, who have been secretly plotting against him, about to be caught out?

DeMarcus with his father Felix. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, DeMarcus Westwood (Tomi Ade) has some explaining to do when his father, Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) notices an excessive charge on his credit card.

Felix soon realises that his son is simply bored so he comes up with a plan.

Felix decides he should open a youth club!

But first of all he’s going to need some help. Who else will be on board with the idea?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm