Hollyoaks spoilers: Dave Chen-Williams and Peri Lomax in dangerous DRUGS BINGE!

Dave turns to drugs after feeling rejected by Cindy.

Troubled Dave Chen-Williams (Dominic Power) succumbs to drugs in tonight's Hollyoaks at 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings) - and Peri Lomax (Ruby O'Donnell) decides to join his dangerous binge.

Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) is deep in grief for Ella Richardson (Erin Palmer) and unable to allow anyone else in.

Dave tries to comfort his partner, but when she continues to push him away he allows his inner demons to get the better of him.

Picking up the phone, Dave makes a call to his dealer for a quick fix.

Peri Lomax (Ruby O'Donnell), who's on her own downward spiral after discovering her ex Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner) is a killer, discovers what Dave is planning and decides she wants in.

Peri is in a bad place after discovering the truth about Romeo. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, Cindy heads to the police station, desperate to know how their investigation into Ella's death is progressing.

The police refuse to divulge any further information, so Cindy confronts DS Zoe Anderson (Garcia Brown) in Price Slice wanting to find out more.

Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) overhears the conversation and is consumed with self-loathing, knowing he was partly responsible for causing the car crash that claimed Ella's life.

Will Zoe detect his guilty conscience?

Is Ste's terrible secret at risk of being exposed? (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, Suzanne Ashworth's (Suzanne Hall) presence at the Osborne's is seriously testing Nancy's (Jessica Fox) patience.

Later, Theresa McQueen (Jorgie Porter) swings by the house and asks Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor Dawson) for a lift to the crash site to help with Cindy's ongoing investigation.

Returning to the scene of the fatal accident, Theresa experiences a flashback and remembers there was another vehicle involved that may have caused the smash that led to Ella's death.

But will she realise that Ste was driving?

Nancy is nearing the limit of her patience. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

It's the morning after Tom Cunningham (Ellis Hollins) told wife Yazz (Haiesha Mistry) he'd been posing as her online admirer 'Gordon'.

Tom sent Yazz flirty messages under an alias to try and resuscitate their ailing marriage, but was forced to 'fess up after realising she didn't know he was behind them.

Yazz was furious and the couple spent the night apart from one another.

There's an awkward atmosphere as Tom and Yazz bump into each other next morning, but he's relieved when she believes he slept over at his sisters.

Is she about to discover where he really was?

Is Yazz about to discover Tom's betrayal? (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Also, Shing Lin Leong (Izzy Yip) is feeling lost and unsure whether her future lies in the village.

She goes to see Phoenix Hathaway (Tylan Grant), who helps her look past her split with Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) and focus on what she wants.

Phoenix suggests Shing Lin consider a move to London and reveals it's also a dream of his to set up in the big city.

The pair look over the research Phoenix has been gathering about living in London - will it inspire Shing Lin to try something new?

Hollyoaks airs Monday - Friday on E4 at 7pm