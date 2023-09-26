Hollyoaks spoilers: Dave Chen-Williams makes a SHOCKING move

Dave Chen-Williams (Dominic Power) has a new roof over his head in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Dave has previously been struggling to keep up with payments on the family home and has been evicted.

Thankfully his girlfriend Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) came to his rescue by suggesting he speak to Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor-Dawson).

Darren is dealing with his own struggles right now. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Tonight, Dave and the rest of the family, his son Mason Chen-Williams (Frank Kaur) and niece, Shing Lin Leong (Izzie Yip), move all their belongings into the Osborne abode.

Meanwhile Darren opens up to his best mate, Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) about his own financial difficulties and how having the Chen-Williams moving in is far from ideal but it’s the only option he has right now to make ends meet.

Charlie overhears his dad, Darren, discussing his problems. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Darren’s son, Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) overhears the conversation about Darren's money issues and decides to turn to his headteacher, Carter Shepherd (David Ames) for help.

Carter soon comes up with the idea to promote a charity event to help the Osborne family out.

However, are his intentions really good?

Meanwhile, a traumatised John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) opens up to his family about his secret visit to The Loft the previous night.

John Paul reveals that he saw his attacker meet up with Carter.

John Paul was left traumatised following the attack on him. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Goldie McQueen is more suspicious of Carter than ever and insists that they get some answers.

Carter reveals that he knew the attacker from his church and says he is a deeply troubled individual. He suggests that John Paul’s forgiveness would help.

Elsewhere, Lord Rafe (Chris Gordon) and his ex-girlfriend, Camilla (Dylan Morris) are spotted walking through the village arm in arm.

Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) suggests that Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) figures out a way to get rid of the newcomer pronto.

Rafe's ex Camilla has been ruffling Sienna's feathers. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Sienna, who is desperate to rekindle her romance with Rafe, agrees and turns to Rafe’s sister, Dilly Harcourt (Emma Johnsey-Smith) to get the lowdown on Camilla in order to try and get the upper hand.

Plus, Nadira Valli (Ashling O’Shea) confronts Lacey Lloyd (Annabelle Davis) over her recent suspicious behaviour.

Nadira recently spotted Lacey leaving a police station in the wake of Rayne’s recent murder.

Now she wants to know exactly what Lacey has been hiding?

