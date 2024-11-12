Hollyoaks spoilers: Dead? Nancy Osborne makes a shocking discovery about her missing husband!

Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox) has been losing hope of seeing her missing husband Darren (Ashley Taylor-Dawson) again ever since a car that he was last seen in was found abandoned by a local beauty spot.

In tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings) Nancy is reeling when she is told by the police that Darren’s blood was found in the vehicle.

What has happened to Darren who has a history of depression?

And is he alive or dead?

Elsewhere, having fled the Lomaxes, Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) tells Freddie Roscoe (Charlie Clapham) that Freddie’s brother, Robbie (Charlie Wernham) has taken Rex (Jonny Labey) away in a van.

Earlier on Rex admits to Robbie that he DID give Darren one of the stolen cars but that he didn’t tell anyone about Dave Chen-Williams (Dominic Power).

Robbie then tells Freddie that according to Rex, Darren was in a state about his dying son, JJ (Ryan Mulvey) when he was last seen leaving Hollyoaks.

Ste is confused and heads to Dee Valley Law where he locks Rex in and demands answers about why he killed his husband James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan)

As Ste becomes increasingly volatile, his son Lucas Hay (Oscar Curtis) begs Ste to come outside and unlock the doors.

Will Ste comply and does he need to be taken to hospital as it appears he has had a complete mental breakdown?

Meanwhile, following the shock revelation made by Dillon Ray (Nathaniel Dass) in yesterday’s episode, Dillon has a LOT of explaining to do to his devastated ex Lucas who he is still in love with.

Plus Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher), her ex husband Tony (Nick Pickard) and his new girlfriend Marie Fielding (Rita Simons) try to navigate the new dynamics in their relationships as they sit down to dinner together.

Does Tony still have feelings for Diane or is he still determined to move on with Marie?



Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.