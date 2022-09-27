Hollyoaks spoilers: DEATH TRAP! Is this the end for James Nightingale?

Following the high-octane drama of last week’s stunt episodes James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) remains trapped in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

After double-crossing ruthless Norma Crow (Glynis Barber) James was spied on by her associates and soon found himself kidnapped!

With Norma, aka The Undertaker, vowing to do her worst, James was bundled into a coffin and left to die.

However, the explosion which rocked the village, gave him a chance to escape from the coffin but he remains trapped inside the city walls with no-one aware of his location.

Is anyone going to find him before it’s too late? Or is he going to be left to perish and die a slow and painful death?

Meanwhile, one village resident is still having haunting hallucinations of his own funeral and all the imaginary eulogies are a harsh reminder of the terrible mistakes he has made in the past.

Over at the McQueen’s, alcoholic John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) is beating himself up for falling off the wagon and once again, turning to booze.

He confides in his family about how low and pathetic he is feeling.

They reassure him that he did what was best for the family and there’s no need to be so harsh on himself.

Wanting to cheer John Paul up, they decide to throw themselves into a spot of karaoke.

Elsewhere, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) wants to know where she stands with Norma after learning that Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas Speed) was threatened at the carnival.

Sienna is aware that Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) could be in terrible danger but she doesn’t want to get involved.

However, it looks as if she is about to get sucked into a vengeful plan when an urn arrives with her name on it.

Realising that it's a threat from The Undertaker, Sienna can take no more and vows to finish off Norma once and for all!

Plus, Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) and Leah Barnes (Ela-May Demircan) visit Felix’s son, DeMarcus Westwood (Tomi Ade) at the young offenders institute where he has been ever since becoming the chief suspect for the murder of policeman, Saul Reeves (Chris Charles).

Leah tries to boost DeMarcus’s spirits by telling him about her success with her ‘Free DeMarcus’ campaign.

However, DeMarcus, who is innocent of the crime and was framed for Saul’s stabbing by his nemesis, Joseph Holmes (Olly Rhodes) says he has lost all hope of ever being freed.

Felix is devastated to see his son suffering so much and decides he needs to do more to help him.

He tells Leah to put out a cash reward for whoever can prove his son’s innocence.

Will a potential witness be tempted to come forward?

