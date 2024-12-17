Hollyoaks spoilers: Dillon Ray makes a shock Christmas Day baby discovery!

Dillon Ray learns the truth about the father of Vicky's baby in Hollyoaks!

It’s Christmas Day in Chester and Dillon Ray (Nathaniel Dass) has his suspicions confirmed in tonight’s second helping of Hollyoaks on at 7.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Dillon has recently found out that his friend Vicky Grant (Anya Lawrence) is pregnant but that her fiancé, Robbie Roscoe (Charlie Wernham) is NOT the father as she would have everyone, including Robbie, believe.

Robbie Roscoe has no idea he is not the father of Vicky's baby and that his brother is! (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Tonight Dillon works out that it is Robbie’s brother, Freddie Roscoe (Charlie Clapham) who is the real father of Vicky’s baby.

Terrified that everyone is about to discover her secret, Vicky drags Dillon into the toilets and urges him to keep quiet.

However it seems that someone else is in the loo and has overheard every word!

Freddie told Mercedes he was in love with her. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, Freddie wakes up in Mercedes McQueen’s (Jennifer Metcalfe) bedroom and is still planning on the two of them running away together.

However, Mercy is starting to have doubts about the madcap plan.

When The McQueens catch Freddie sneaking out of Mercy’s room they are secretly pleased for her that she and Freddie seem to make each other very happy.

However, one person who definitely isn’t going to be happy is Freddie’s wife, Grace Black (Tamara Wall).

Grace is putting on a brave face and insists they go to The Dog for Christmas dinner but Freddie, who is planning on breaking the news to her that he has fallen in love with Mercedes, tells her he needs to speak to her.

Grace has already warned Freddie to stay well away from Mercedes. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

When Myra McQueen (Nicole Barber-Lane) finds Mercedes planning to run away she is initially furious.

Things soon get very emotional between the pair of them as they clash.

Myra has been devastated to learn how ill Mercedes is. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

The villagers head to the Dog for some Christmas Day celebrations and Misbah and Donny take advantage of the mistletoe, celebrating their first Christmas together as an engaged couple.

They raise a toast to landlord Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) for putting on such a fabulous spread and Donny invites everyone to sing carols later in the village.

A guilty Vicky is trying to cover her tracks by proposing to Robbie! (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, Nancy is suspicious that Darren is having an affair, and Grace is drowning her sorrows.

Meanwhile, a guilty Vicky is attempting to cover up the truth and suggests to Robbie that they get married.

However her proposal falls flat and when Robbie is distracted, she’s worried he knows the truth, that he is NOT the father of their baby but that Freddie is.

Freddie must break the news to Grace that he's leaving her for Mercedes! (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile as the villagers gather together to sing carols, Freddie braces himself to tell Grace that he is leaving her and that he and Mercedes are planning on moving away together.

However a chilling event is about to change everything!

What has happened?

Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.