Hollyoaks spoilers: Dilly catches Rafe and Sienna IN THE ACT!

Passion ignites between Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) and Lord Rafe (Chris Gordon) when Dilly Harcourt (Emma Johnsey-Smith) locks them in the Grotto in tonight's Hollyoaks at 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

With her wedding plans to Rafe in full swing, Sienna is within touching distance of becoming the lady of the manor. Or so she thinks.

Unbeknownst to her, Dilly isn't Rafe's little sister at all - she's actually his wife and has been busy plotting Sienna's downfall, for reasons best known to her!

But the dastardly plan is at risk of falling apart when Dilly catches her husband locking lips with her nemesis...

Dilly is confronted by her former co-conspirator, Camilla! (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Rafe has a surprise in store for Sienna at Santa’s grotto, and Dilly gets one of her own when former accomplice Camilla Bassington-Hart (Dylan Morris) suddenly arrives back on the scene. What is she after?

Events take a turn when Dilly locks Rafe and Sienna in the grotto and the Earl has a meltdown, leading Sienna to realise he's suffering from PTSD.

Rafe opens up to her about his troubled past and they go in for a kiss - just as Dilly arrives back to catch them!

Terrified her husband may be developing real feelings for Sienna, Dilly lays into her him back at home, insisting they must finish what they started!

Dilly catches Rafe and Sienna in a compromising position. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere in the village, Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) is busy helping James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) find the perfect Christmas present for his husband, Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson).

Meanwhile, Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) is disappointed to learn her mum won't be visiting for the holidays.

Kind-hearted Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) doesn't want her and Minnie to be alone, so invites them to spend the festivities with him and his little family.

Wayward Lucas is up to his usual tricks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Scott is also busy making sure Lucas Hay (Oscar Curtis) clears up the graffiti he sprayed on the Youth Centre.

The cheeky teen gets carried away flirting with Maxine, but stern Scott refuses to take any nonsense and threatens to tell James what he's been up to.

Later, Scott discovers one of the Youth Centre windows has been smashed and immediately knows who the culprit is.

He goes straight to James, who's furious and decides to confront the lad. But Lucas manages to regain the upper hand, and warns his stepdad to keep quiet or he'll tell Ste about how he locked him in a shed overnight.

Darren is grateful when Charlie saves the day. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

There isn't a lot of Yuletide cheer to be had over at the Osbornes'.

Not only has the family's electricity and gas been cut off due to their unpaid bills, but Norma Crow (Glynnis Barber) is also on Darren's (Ashley Taylor Dawson) case - demanding repayment for the money he loaned him.

With the pressure building, Darren fears his family will be left in the cold for Christmas.

But Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) comes to the rescue by asking for an advance on his wages.

The cash is enough to settle part of Darren's debt and the clan are overjoyed to find they've had their heating and hot water turned back on.

But unfortunately their troubles are far from over...

Hollyoaks airs Monday - Friday on E4 at 7pm.