Hollyoaks spoilers: Donna-Marie Quinn gets a HORRIBLE SHOCK!
Airs Wednesday 14 Sept 2022 on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.
Donna-Marie Quinn (Lucy-Jo Hudson) is in for a very rude awakening in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
Donna- Marie, mum to Romeo (Owen Warner) and Juliet (Niamh Blackshaw) has been ploughing all her energy into getting a new gym up and running in the village.
Everything has been coming together and a very excited Donna-Marie is on track for launching her new business this week.
However her nemesis, James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) is secretly hoping her new enterprise will fail.
Donna-Marie is in for a BIG shock when she goes to meet her secret investor for the gym and discovers that the mystery backer is none other than Grace Black (Tamara Wall).
Donna-Marie is far from happy about having Grace on board with the business.
Later on James, who is spiralling out of control again, can’t help taunting alcoholic John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) by tempting him with booze.
He then sets his sights on Donna-Marie and lashes out at her before coming up with a very DANGEROUS plan.
What is twisted lawyer, James, plotting now?
Elsewhere, Sam Chen-Williams (Matthew McGivern) confides in his sibling Lizzie (Lily Best) and his uncle Ethan Williams (Matthew James-Bailey) who both encourage him to be honest with his girlfriend DS Zoe Anderson (Garcia Brown).
Zoe opened up to Sam about a traumatic event that she’d gone through in her past and Sam was left deeply moved but is clearly hiding his own big secrets.
Lizzie and Ethan tell Sam he needs to tell Zoe about what happened with his birth mum.
Later on Sam decides he’s going to talk to Zoe, however he’s not exactly honest with her.
Sam tells Zoe his family has a history of mental illness but rather than reveal it was his mum who struggled with her mental health, Sam lies and pretends it was Ethan who had the issues.
Why can’t he be honest with Zoe and is the truth still too painful for him to bear?
Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm
Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4
Or stream the episodes first on All4
