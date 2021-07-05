‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: Donna-Marie Quinn hears BIG secret

Donna-Marie Quinn (Lucy-Jo Hudson) is at the centre of yet more trouble in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Tonight, Donna-Marie, who recently returned to the village, is feeling hurt after discovering her daughter, Juliet (Niamh Blackshaw) filed a non-molestation order against her. The order is a special injunction that prevents someone from harming, harassing or intimidating a partner, former partner, or child.

Juliet Nightingale wants nothing to do with mum, Donna-Marie. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Later on Juliet and her girlfriend Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) get a shock when they discover their room has been broken into.

When Juliet discovers a picture of her, her brother Romeo (Owen Warner) and their mum Donna-Marie has been stolen, she immediately suspects it’s Donna-Marie who’s to blame.

Juliet asks lawyer James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) to help set Donna-Marie up and find out the truth.

John Paul McQueen tells James he's not ready to move on. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, following a secret kiss, John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) admits to his ex, James, that he’s not ready to move on.

James is currently on rocky ground with his on-off boyfriend Ste Hay (Kieran Richardson) but Ste has been battling his feelings.

Tonight Ste decides he wants to fix his relationship with James, but is it too late?

Ste Hay has a turbulent relationship with on-off lover James Nightingale. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Later on, it’s Donna-Marie who seems to have the upper hand when, whilst lurking behind the bins, she overhears a VERY private conversation.

She hears James ask John Paul to keep their recent kiss secret from Ste.

Will Donna-Marie use the secret kiss revelation to her advantage?

Martine Deveraux doesn't want people to know about her breast cancer diagnosis. (Image credit: Channel 4 )

Elsewhere, Martine Deveraux (Kelle Bryan), who has breast cancer, realises her hair is starting to fall out as a result of chemotherapy.

Martine confides in doctor Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) who recommends that Martine take some time off and slow down a bit.

Martine Deveraux speaks to doctor Misbah Maalik. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

However, Martine has no intention of slowing down and even rejects the offer of a spa night from her friend Grace Black (Tamara Wall).

Plus, Verity Hutchinson (Eva O’Hara) asks Shaq Qureshi (Omar Malik) to help her move some boxes but Shaq is distracted by Theresa McQueen (Jorgie Porter). Shaq only has eyes for Theresa right now but does she feel the same way about him?

Hollyoaks airs Monday-Thursday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm