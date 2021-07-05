‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: Donna-Marie Quinn hears BIG secret
Airs Monday 12 July 2021 at 6.30pm on Channel 4.
Donna-Marie Quinn (Lucy-Jo Hudson) is at the centre of yet more trouble in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
Tonight, Donna-Marie, who recently returned to the village, is feeling hurt after discovering her daughter, Juliet (Niamh Blackshaw) filed a non-molestation order against her. The order is a special injunction that prevents someone from harming, harassing or intimidating a partner, former partner, or child.
Later on Juliet and her girlfriend Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) get a shock when they discover their room has been broken into.
When Juliet discovers a picture of her, her brother Romeo (Owen Warner) and their mum Donna-Marie has been stolen, she immediately suspects it’s Donna-Marie who’s to blame.
Juliet asks lawyer James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) to help set Donna-Marie up and find out the truth.
Meanwhile, following a secret kiss, John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) admits to his ex, James, that he’s not ready to move on.
James is currently on rocky ground with his on-off boyfriend Ste Hay (Kieran Richardson) but Ste has been battling his feelings.
Tonight Ste decides he wants to fix his relationship with James, but is it too late?
Later on, it’s Donna-Marie who seems to have the upper hand when, whilst lurking behind the bins, she overhears a VERY private conversation.
She hears James ask John Paul to keep their recent kiss secret from Ste.
Will Donna-Marie use the secret kiss revelation to her advantage?
Elsewhere, Martine Deveraux (Kelle Bryan), who has breast cancer, realises her hair is starting to fall out as a result of chemotherapy.
Martine confides in doctor Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) who recommends that Martine take some time off and slow down a bit.
However, Martine has no intention of slowing down and even rejects the offer of a spa night from her friend Grace Black (Tamara Wall).
Plus, Verity Hutchinson (Eva O’Hara) asks Shaq Qureshi (Omar Malik) to help her move some boxes but Shaq is distracted by Theresa McQueen (Jorgie Porter). Shaq only has eyes for Theresa right now but does she feel the same way about him?
Hollyoaks airs Monday-Thursday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm
