Hollyoaks spoilers: Donny Clark in turmoil as his desperate plan backfires!

Donny Clark (Louis Emerick) is in turmoil when his crazy idea to get his hands on some cash fast went VERY wrong.

In tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings), he is trying to dig himself out of a big and very dangerous hole.

Donny had been planning to stage a break in at the Maalik’s house to get his hands on some insurance money.

However the plan that he cooked up with Robbie Roscoe (Charlie Wernham) went BADLY awry.

Things have been hotting up between Tony and Marie in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) who has split from his ex wife Diane (Alex Fletcher) asks his best pal, Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor-Dawson) for some relationship advice.

Tony has started seeing Marie Fielding (Rita Simons) but fiery Marie has suggested they put things on pause believing it’s too soon for Tony.

She’s also feeling terrible about Diane who is in a bad place following her marriage break-up.

JJ has been diagnosed with leukeamia in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Darren doesn’t exactly have time for any advice right now though.

He’s in a complete mess as he awaits the test results for his son JJ (Ryan Mulvey) who has been diagnosed with leukaemia.

The medics have tested him to see if the chemo is beginning to work.

At the hospital a tearful JJ tells Darren how much he is missing his family.

Frankie was sexually abused by JJ for many years and JJ is now awaiting trial. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Darren opens up to him but it's tough love as he tells his son that while he wants him to recover, he also wants him to face his twin sister, Frankie (Isabelle Smith) in court.

JJ has been charged with sexually abusing Frankie.

It’s all too much for guilt-wracked and seriously ill JJ.

Is he going to do something to plunge Darren into even more heartache?

Elsewhere, Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) is playing the long game as he attempts to get more clues from Rex (Jonny Labey) about his late husband, James Nightingale’s (Gregory Finnegan), ‘death’.

Is James, as Ste is convinced, still alive somewhere?

Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.