Hollyoaks spoilers: Drug dealer Warren Fox is arrested!

Resident hardman Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) is arrested in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

The trouble starts brewing after Dave Chen-Williams (Dominic Power) now knows that it was Warren who supplied the dodgy batch of drugs which ultimately killed his daughter, Lizzie Chen-Williams (Lily Best) and also Hunter McQueen (Theo Graham).

Dave has been broken by the sudden death of his daughter, Lizzie (Lily Best), above. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Dave has gone missing for a few days and tonight his wife Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) demands to know where he’s been.

Dave breaks the news that he’s worked out it was drug dealer Warren who was to blame for Lizzie’s tragic death on their wedding day.

Cindy is horrified and races straight over to The Loft to confront Warren.

Later on Dave goes head to head with Warren himself and accuses him of killing his daughter.

Warren attacks Dave Chen-Williams and is promptly arrested! (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Warren immediately denies all knowledge of the drugs but when Dave brings up Warren’s late sister, Katy Fox, who died of a drug overdose, it hits a nerve with the violent mechanic who loses it and lashes out.

Warren punches Dave sending him flying but his outburst has been witnessed by police officers who swoop in to arrest him!

The Osborne family. (Image credit: Lime PIctures)

Meanwhile, over at the Osbornes, JJ Osborne (Ryan Mulvey) threatens Oscar Osborne (Noah Holdsworth) not to tell anyone what he saw on Frankie’s laptop.

Oscar was alarmed in yesterday’s episode when when he saw a video of JJ attacking his twin sister, Frankie (Isabelle Smith) which had been captured on Frankie's computer.

Frankie is currently in hospital after her fight with JJ which saw her hit her head and later tumble down the stairs.

Tonight she is happy to receive some good news and find out that she has been accepted into dance college.

Frankie was taken to hospital after being badly injured by falling down the stairs. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Oscar plucks up the courage to speak to Frankie about the incriminating video he saw of JJ but she immediately downplays it.

However she does admit that she is scared of JJ and says that Oscar should be frightened of him too.

Plus, Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) wants to help with the school prom at Hollyoaks High to take his mind off the fact that his young foster daughter Miley has moved out to go and live back with her birth dad.

Misbah's relationship with Zain has been fraught with tension recently. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, head teacher, Sally St Claire (Annie Wallace) gives Misbah Maalik advice to fight for what she wants.

Will Misbah try and win her estranged husband, Zain (Jonas Khan) back?

