Hollyoaks spoilers: DS Cohen uncovers a secret that could destroy James!

James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) is lurching towards yet more drama in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

James has been in self-destruct mode ever since the death of his mother Marnie Nightingale (Lysette Anthony).

Not only has he gambled away most of the family inheritance but he’s got himself embroiled with sex-workers.

James Nightingale has been out of control. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Tonight there is more trouble brewing for him when DS Cohen (Ariana Fraval) unveils a secret that could destroy James even further.

It seems she knows something that will completely unravel his relationship with his long-suffering partner, Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson).

What secret discovery has DS Cohen made?

Ste tried to talk some sense in James but failed to get through to him. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

The revelation comes to light when James, who recently had his drink spiked at a casino and was then robbed, faces further interrogation by DS Cohen.

She grills him about previous events and under pressure, James cracks and recalls details of a fateful night.

However, we all know just how sneaky and sly James can be when it comes to saving his own skin.

Is he telling DS Cohen the truth or is this all part of an elaborate cover-up?

Goldie McQueen starts to think she has psychic powers. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, over at the McQueen’s, Goldie McQueen (Chelsee Healey) is convinced that she has received a message from beyond the grave from her dead brother Sylver McQueen (David Tag).

Sylver met a grisly end when his stepson Bobby Costello (Jayden Fox) left him to perish in the blaze at Salon De Thé, where Marnie also lost her life.

Goldie believes she has received a communication from her dead brother Sylver. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Tonight, when Goldie comes across a litter of acorns, she is convinced it is a message from her carpenter brother Sylver.

Tapping into her spiritual side, Goldie starts to think she has got hidden talents and can communicate with spirits.

Dave Chen-Williams with his wife Honour. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Dave Chen-Williams (Dominic Power) and his wife Honour (Vera Chok) have been trying to make new friends within the village.

Last week saw them arrange an evening with Grace Black (Tamara Wall) and her partner Saul Reeves (Chris Charles) but things didn’t go quite to plan when Grace’s competitive side was unleashed.

Tonight Dave and Honour find themselves drawn to Damon Kinsella (Jacob Roberts) and Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart).

However, things turn sour when Honour and Liberty clash over Liberty’s hobbies.

What exactly has upset them both so much?

Dave wants his daughter Lizzie (above) to keep well away from Sid. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, dad Dave takes extra measures to stop his daughter, Lizzie (Lily Best) from seeing her boyfriend Sid Sumner (Billy Price).

But he’s going to have to try harder because Lizzie and Sid aren’t going to be deterred and soon find a new way to sneak around Dave.

Luke and Tony are cooking up big plans for Luke's stag do. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, lavish plans are afoot for Luke Morgan’s (Gary Lucy) stag do.

However, it seems things are getting a little out of hand when the pair cook up arrangements that are getting more and more extravagant by the minute.

What have the best mates got planned?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm