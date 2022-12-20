Hollyoaks spoilers: DUMPED? Will Prince McQueen cut all ties with his bride?

Following bombshell revelations will Prince McQueen (left) ditch his bride, Olivia in Hollyoaks?

Prince McQueen (Malique Thompson-Dwyer) is plunged into yet more turmoil in tonight’s second episode of the the double bill of Hollyoaks (See our TV Guide for full listings).

In yesterday’s episode Prince was getting ready to tie the knot with his manipulative fiancée, Olivia Bradshaw (Emily Burnett) however there were explosive scenes when it was revealed that Olivia had recently slept with his brother, Hunter McQueen (Theo Graham) who had only just returned to the village for the wedding after years away from Chester.

Olivia has cheated on Prince (left) with his brother Hunter (right) in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

As the wedding day continues, the tension is thick between Pricne and Hunter and it is clear they both have very different ideas on what should happen next.

Will Prince go ahead and say his vows to Olivia or is he about to wash his hands of her for good?

Family member Goldie McQueen was delighted to have her two sons together under the same roof. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Later on, and in a shocking display of anger, Olivia has an outburst and reveals her true opinions of all the McQueen family members.

Has she just burnt her bridges with the lot of them for good?

Mercedes McQueen breaks the news to Felix that she and Bobby are going to have to flee Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, a desperate Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) resorts to extreme measures to protect her son, Bobby Costello (Jayden Fox), even though it means sacrificing her new romance with Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood).

Mercedes will have to sacrifice her new romance with Felix in order to protect her son in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Mercedes demands answers from Bobby who was recently seen setting light to Price Slice after thinking he had trapped Felix in a store cupboard.

Is Mercedes about to discover the full horror of Bobby’s recent crime?

Will Bobby confess all to his mum, or will he remain tight-lipped?

A vengeful Bobby has been targeting different people in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Later on there is heartbreak in store for the mother and son when a manhunt for Bobby comes to head.

The police close in on Mercedes and Bobby and the desperate mum is thrown and emotional when her schoolboy son decides to make a sacrifice.

Is he about to find himself under arrest for all the turmoil he has recently caused?

Bobby was simmering at Prince's wedding to see his mum and Felix all over eachother. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, the Maalik family continues to struggle to get Imran Maalik (Ijaz Rana) on board with the eating disorder treatment centre he is supposed to be going to.

Imran Maalik (centre) doesn't want to go the residential clinic but his family is adamant it's the best thing for him. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Imran doesn’t want to go anymore.

However when he gets some shocking news and talks to Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) it looks like Juliet could change his mind.

There is no Monday episode of Hollyoaks. The next episode will air on Tuesday 3 January at 6pm on Channel 4 and will be a double-bill.

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4