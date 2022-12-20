Hollyoaks spoilers: DUMPED? Will Prince McQueen cut all ties with his bride?
SECOND EPISODE Thursday 29 December 2022 on Channel 4 at 6.00pm.
Prince McQueen (Malique Thompson-Dwyer) is plunged into yet more turmoil in tonight’s second episode of the the double bill of Hollyoaks (See our TV Guide for full listings).
In yesterday’s episode Prince was getting ready to tie the knot with his manipulative fiancée, Olivia Bradshaw (Emily Burnett) however there were explosive scenes when it was revealed that Olivia had recently slept with his brother, Hunter McQueen (Theo Graham) who had only just returned to the village for the wedding after years away from Chester.
As the wedding day continues, the tension is thick between Pricne and Hunter and it is clear they both have very different ideas on what should happen next.
Will Prince go ahead and say his vows to Olivia or is he about to wash his hands of her for good?
Later on, and in a shocking display of anger, Olivia has an outburst and reveals her true opinions of all the McQueen family members.
Has she just burnt her bridges with the lot of them for good?
Meanwhile, a desperate Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) resorts to extreme measures to protect her son, Bobby Costello (Jayden Fox), even though it means sacrificing her new romance with Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood).
Mercedes demands answers from Bobby who was recently seen setting light to Price Slice after thinking he had trapped Felix in a store cupboard.
Is Mercedes about to discover the full horror of Bobby’s recent crime?
Will Bobby confess all to his mum, or will he remain tight-lipped?
Later on there is heartbreak in store for the mother and son when a manhunt for Bobby comes to head.
The police close in on Mercedes and Bobby and the desperate mum is thrown and emotional when her schoolboy son decides to make a sacrifice.
Is he about to find himself under arrest for all the turmoil he has recently caused?
Elsewhere, the Maalik family continues to struggle to get Imran Maalik (Ijaz Rana) on board with the eating disorder treatment centre he is supposed to be going to.
Imran doesn’t want to go anymore.
However when he gets some shocking news and talks to Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) it looks like Juliet could change his mind.
There is no Monday episode of Hollyoaks. The next episode will air on Tuesday 3 January at 6pm on Channel 4 and will be a double-bill.
Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4
Or stream the episodes first on All4
Whattowatch Newsletter
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Tess is a senior writer for What’s On TV, TV Times, TV & Satellite and WhattoWatch.com She's been writing about TV for over 25 years and worked on some of the UK’s biggest and best-selling publications including the Daily Mirror where she was assistant editor on the weekend TV magazine, The Look, and Closer magazine where she was TV editor. She has freelanced for a whole range of websites and publications including We Love TV, The Sun’s TV Mag, Woman, Woman’s Own, Fabulous, Good Living, Prima and Woman and Home.
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.