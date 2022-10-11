Hollyoaks spoilers: Eric Foster EXPLODES after shock confession!

Eric Foster unleashes his fury in Hollyoaks on Channel 4.

Eric Foster (Angus Castle-Doughty) unleashes his rage in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

In yesterday’s episode head-teacher, Sally St Claire (Annie Wallace) suggested that Eric should take some time away from the school as tensions were mounting.

However Eric soon found himself clashing with his brother Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) at The Dog and was left fuming.

Tonight and feeling guilty about asking him to leave Hollyoaks High, Sally says it’s fine for him to come back.

Sally St Claire has allowed Eric Foster to return to Hollyoaks High but she quickly regrets her decision. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

But with Eric back on the school premises, Sally is left unimpressed when it’s clear Eric’s mind is not on work.

When she catches him unable to concentrate she confronts him.

However, Eric is furious when taken to task by Sally and his mask of ‘Mr Nice Guy’ quickly falls as he makes a shocking admission!

What has he just told Sally?

It looks like he’s not done yet when, in a fit of rage, he starts trashing the school hallway in front of all the pupils!

We think it’s safe to say he won’t be returning to his post at Hollyoaks High anytime soon!

Honour starts to suspect her husband Dave is hiding something serious in Hollyoaks on Channel 4. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, things are increasingly fraught in the Chen-Williams’ home.

Honour overhears her son Sam Chen-Williams (Matthew McGivern) and her husband, Dave (Dominic Power) discussing the murder of Ethan’s (Matthew James-Bailey) fiancée, Maya Harkwell (Ky Discala).

Honour is suddenly incredibly suspicious of not only Ethan, but what her husband Dave has been hiding from her too.

She asks Sam, who works as a policeman, to delve deeper into Dave’s shifty behaviour.

Is another dark secret involving the Chen-Williams family about to be discovered?

Prince pictured with his fiancée, Olivia, in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner) was in hot water with his good mate, Prince McQueen (Malique Thompson-Dwyer) in yesterday’s episode when Romeo made it clear he didn’t like Prince’s fiancée, Olivia Bradshaw (Emily Burnett).

Tonight Romeo, who co-hosts a podcast with Romeo, is desperately scrambling to find a way to get himself out of hot water.

Romeo tells Prince that he’s actually just jealous of his and Olivia’s relationship which is why he came out with the things he did.

Will Prince accept his explanation and can the two men patch things up?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4