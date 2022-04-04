Hollyoaks spoilers: Eric Foster makes a SHOCKING discovery!

Newcomer Eric Foster (Angus Castle-Doughty) makes a shock discovery in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Eric, who is the long-lost brother of Verity Hutchinson (Eva O’Hara) and Tony (Nick Pickard) has been settling into the village and getting to know his siblings and their friends.

Eric Foster recently arrived in the village. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Tonight Eric joins Verity and her pals for a drink at The Dog.

The girls all decide the perfect way to find out more about Eric is to play a game of Never Have I Ever.

However, there is surprise all round when something about Eric’s romantic history is revealed. What have they discovered?

But it’s Eric who is in for his own surprise when he accidentally knocks over Cleo McQueen’s (Nadine Mulkerrin) yoga bag.

Eric is taken aback to see a pregnancy test fall out if. Cleo has been keeping that very secret indeed!

How will Cleo react? (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

How will she react when she sees what Eric has found?

Meanwhile, the police are still on the case of the missing pills which have been stolen from the hospital.

Dealer Ethan Williams (Matthew James-Bailey) prepares to meet with a new supplier, however, he’s worried about meeting them alone.

Ethan asks hard-man Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) if he’ll come along as his muscle but Warren turns him down.

Ethan’s thoughts then turn to his best girl, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey).

He puts her onto the job instead.

However things take a very worrying turn when Ethan leaves Sienna in the lurch.

Sienna Blake is left to do Ethan's dirty-work. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) has been alarmed by how close Sienna has got to murderer, Ethan.

But now her true motives have been uncovered, Ste is starting to think differently.

Sienna wants Ste to join her in taking Ethan down a peg.

Will Ste be up for the risk?

Will Ste Hay team up with Sienna to destroy Ethan? (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, it’s Brooke Hathaway (Tylan Grant) and Ripley Lennox’s (Ki Griffin) seven-month anniversary.

Brooke had planned a quiet night in with just the two of them.

However, the family continue to worry about Charlie Dean’s (Charlie Behan) spiralling behaviour so Brooke decides to invite Charlie along too.

However, it looks like they’ve made a bit of a mistake.

Are Brook and Ripley going to seriously regret allowing Charlie in on their special celebrations?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm