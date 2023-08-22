Hollyoaks spoilers: Ethan Williams has ROMANTIC plans for Sienna!

Ethan Williams wants to enjoy some romance with Sienna Blake in Hollyoaks.

Ethan Williams (Matthew James-Bailey) wants to spend some special time with his secret girlfriend, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Ethan has been missing Sienna now that the two of them are having to pretend they’re no longer together in order to dupe Lord Rafe (Chris Gordon).

Tonight, Ethan and Sienna plan to spend some romantic time together in The Loft.

However when Norma Crow (Glynis Barber) suddenly shows up and demands for the locked door to be opened, the lovers' time alone is cut abruptly short.

Sienna has to quickly hide while Norma walks in starts teasing Ethan about moving on from his ex girlfriend.

Sienna's mishap upsets her boyfriend Ethan. What's happened? (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Sienna is given food for thought and later on when the coast is clear, she and Ethan return to the flat where they pick up where they left off earlier.

However things take a turn for the worse when Sienna makes an awkward gaffe that upsets Ethan.

What has she done?

Charlie's relationship with dad Darren has hit a new low in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Jack Osborne (Jimmy McKenna) tries to advise his son Darren (Ashely Taylor-Dawson) on how to handle Charlie’s (Charlie Behan) recent behaviour.

However it’s not going to be plain sailing and Darren is exasperated when Charlie continues to shut him out of his life….literally!

Pearl Anderson (Dawn Hope) tells Darren how he needs to set boundaries with Charlie, but when Darren can’t find a way to get through to his son, he starts blaming himself.

Upstairs, Charlie’s anxiety grows as his self-doubts get louder in his head.

Meanwhile, a scared Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) waits with her unconscious boyfriend Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood), while Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) tries to find doctor Sharon Bailey (Jamelia) for urgent help.

Felix has been knocked unconscious during another illegal fight. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

When Felix, who has been knocked out during another illegal fight, comes around and they wait for Sharon to meet them at the garage.

Mercedes begs Felix to give up on the fights but when he refuses, Mercedes says she can’t deal with this, she’s leaving him!

Back at home Felix threatens Sharon with exposing a secret he’s kept for 20 years and things take a worrying turn when Felix makes a SHOCK decision.

Who is the secret mobile phone thief? (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) who has been left in charge of overseeing The Earl Of Dee Awards, is feeling worn down!

When the teenagers refuse to participate in the planned activities, Tony is left to complete the Earl of Dee challenge himself.

Tony’s son and assistant, Beau Ramsey (Jon-Paul Bell) manages to find a way to get the teens to participate in the challenge, but Tony is alarmed when he realises, just like the teenagers’, his mobile phone has also gone missing.

Who is the thief?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4