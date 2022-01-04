‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: Explosion! Turmoil in store for Hollyoaks residents
Airs Monday 10 Jan 2022 on Channel 4 at 6.30pm
A chilling flashback reveals there is turmoil in store for the villagers of Hollyoaks in tonight’s episode on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
There is chaos as viewers see Hollyoaks residents scrabbling to free themselves from beneath heaps of rubble.
It soon emerges that an explosion has rocked the village but what has caused it?
The action rewinds to ten hours earlier when Marnie Nightingale (Lysette Anthony) recruits Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner) and his sister Juliet (Niamh Blackshaw) to help her with the Dee-Valley fundraiser that she is organising.
However, Juliet has got other things on her mind and can only think about her relationship with Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) right now.
When Juliet asks her big brother James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) for help and advice, will James offer her the support she’s hoping for?
Meanwhile, Maya (Ky Discala) seemingly sets aside her bitterness about her boyfriend Ethan’s (Matthew James-Bailey) betrayal.
However things aren’t as they seem and Maya, who remains suspicious about Ethan, has a trick up her sleeve.
When her suspicions are proved correct, scheming Maya takes action, resulting in booming consequences!
Elsewhere, protective mum Goldie McQueen (Chelsee Healey) has a lot to answer for as her son Prince (Malique Thompson-Dwyer) struggles with his fiancée Olivia Bradshaw’s (Emily Burnett) revelation.
As tensions rise, where does this leave Prince and Olivia?
Later on, John-Paul McQueen (James Sutton) gives Prince a special gift.
Could this be another piece of the puzzle?
Hollyoaks airs Monday - Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm
