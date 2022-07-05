Hollyoaks spoilers: Felix Westwood has a major wobble!

Felix Westwood starts to doubt himself in Hollyoaks.

Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) is struggling in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Dad Felix is starting to feel majorly insecure about his parenting capabilities.

When he gets a call from the mother of his son, DeMarcus (Tomi Ade) saying she wants DeMarcus to return home and resume living with her rather than stay in Hollyoaks, Felix is put into a spin.

Felix thinks maybe DeMarcus (above) should go back to live with his mum. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Felix starts to really doubt himself however Pearl (Dawn Hope) quickly steps in and tries to make Felix see that he’s a great dad.

Felix is still not convinced and starts to think that DeMarcus might be better off living with his mum.

However, Nancy Hayton (Jessica Fox) surprises Felix with a heart-warming gesture that soon gives Felix the confidence he needs to speak to DeMarcus.

Felix Westwood pictured with his son DeMarcus. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Will DeMarcus, who has been embroiled in quite a lot of trouble recently at Hollyoaks High, be sticking around after all?

Sienna Blake vows to get her revenge. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) has been going all-out on her revenge plan against Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) after discovering he was responsible for the death of her fiancé, Brody Hudson (Adam Woodward).

Damon Kinsella has been caught up in Sienna's revenge plan. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Sienna got Brody’s mate, Damon Kinsella (Jacob Roberts) involved in her dangerous scheme but things have spiralled massively out of control and now Damon is facing a possible spell in prison for his part in the plan!

Tonight, manipulative Sienna continues to put on the performance of a lifetime and Damon blames her for everything!

Sienna is appalled to learn that Joel knew who killed Brody! (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Later on though, Sienna is rocked when she discovers that Warren’s son Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed), who is also the local priest, has been harbouring Warren’s murderous secret all this time.

Will a raging Sienna now decide to target Joel as well as Warren?

Sally St Claire is worried about her hospital appointment. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, over at the McQueen’s, head teacher, Sally St Claire (Annie Wallace) has a hospital appointment in the afternoon and she’s feeling really anxious.

Her son, John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) promises to support her but John Paul is not exactly a pillar of strength at the moment as he’s been battling his own demons and alcohol addiction.

John Paul promises to support Sally but fails to show up at the hospital! (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

After promising to be there with Sally at the hospital, John Paul has an awkward run in with his teaching colleague, Nancy, which knocks him for six.

He fails to turn up for Sally who is left alone for her appointment and things get even worse when Sally is given some upsetting news from the medics.

What has she been told?

Sally pretends to her family that all is well but are they about to discover the truth? (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Later on, and after returning home, Sally paints on a smile and lies to her family that all is well and there’s nothing to worry about.

However, John Paul is already riddled with guilt for letting her down and is soon hitting the bottle again.

With her recent upsetting hospital appointment, and John Paul back on the booze, It looks like Sally is in for a double-dose of heartache.

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4