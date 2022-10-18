Hollyoaks spoilers: Felix Westwood is on the warpath!
Airs Wednesday 26 October 2022 on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.
A furious Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) is on a mission to get to the truth in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
In yesterday’s episode Felix was horrified to discover that his son, DeMarcus Westwood (Tomi Ade) was being targeted with a string of abusive anonymous messages.
Tonight, as the messages grow more vicious, Felix is on a mission to find out who’s been sending them.
First of all he asks DS Zoe Anderson (Garcia Brown) if she can investigate who it could be.
Zoe runs a phone number search but is shocked when she learns who the culprit is - it’s Gill (Angela Lonsdale) the mother of bully Joseph Holmes (Olly Rhodes).
Felix struggles to get through to DeMarcus and so tries to enlist the help of his friends, Ella Richardson (Erin Palmer) and Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan).
But will DeMarcus be willing to confide in them or is he going to clam up?
Meanwhile, Mason Chen Williams (Frank Kaur) tries to find someone to help him with his magic videos.
However, he’s left feeling isolated and lonely when he sees a picture of Charlie, Ella and Leah all hanging out together.
Will his loneliness lead him to lash out?
Plus, Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher) is reeling from the secret that her husband Tony (Nick Pickard) has been keeping.
An angry Diane has some harsh words for Tony that make him question the man that he’s become since being appointed a local councilman.
Later on Tony has a change of heart and tries to put things right with newcomer Beau (Jon-Paul Bell).
But is it too little too late from Beau’s perspective?
Plus, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) is worried about her sister Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart).
Liberty has decided to break up with her boyfriend, Damon Kinsella (Jacob Roberts).
When Sienna overhears Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed) having a phone conversation she is immediately suspicious and thinks gambling addict, Damon, could have had a relapse.
She’s even more certain something dodgy is going on when she later sees Joel handing Damon a package.
Sienna squares up to Damon demands to know what he’s up to.
Is Damon really gambling again or could there be another explanation?
Meanwhile things heat up between Ethan Williams (Matthew James-Bailey) and Sienna when Ethan calls Sienna’s bluff!
Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm
Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4
Or stream the episodes first on All4
Tess is a senior writer for What’s On TV, TV Times, TV & Satellite and WhattoWatch.com She's been writing about TV for over 25 years and worked on some of the UK’s biggest and best-selling publications including the Daily Mirror where she was assistant editor on the weekend TV magazine, The Look, and Closer magazine where she was TV editor. She has freelanced for a whole range of websites and publications including We Love TV, The Sun’s TV Mag, Woman, Woman’s Own, Fabulous, Good Living, Prima and Woman and Home.
