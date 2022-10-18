Hollyoaks spoilers: Felix Westwood is on the warpath!

Felix Westwood is angry and wants answers in Hollyoaks!

A furious Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) is on a mission to get to the truth in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

In yesterday’s episode Felix was horrified to discover that his son, DeMarcus Westwood (Tomi Ade) was being targeted with a string of abusive anonymous messages.

Tonight, as the messages grow more vicious, Felix is on a mission to find out who’s been sending them.

First of all he asks DS Zoe Anderson (Garcia Brown) if she can investigate who it could be.

DeMarcus Westwood has been receiving some threatening anonymous messages in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Zoe runs a phone number search but is shocked when she learns who the culprit is - it’s Gill (Angela Lonsdale) the mother of bully Joseph Holmes (Olly Rhodes).

Felix struggles to get through to DeMarcus and so tries to enlist the help of his friends, Ella Richardson (Erin Palmer) and Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan).

But will DeMarcus be willing to confide in them or is he going to clam up?

Felix turns to the friends of his son, DeMarcus, to try and get answers in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Mason Chen Williams (Frank Kaur) tries to find someone to help him with his magic videos.

However, he’s left feeling isolated and lonely when he sees a picture of Charlie, Ella and Leah all hanging out together.

Will his loneliness lead him to lash out?

Mason Chen-Williams has been manipulated by sinister Eric Foster in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher) is reeling from the secret that her husband Tony (Nick Pickard) has been keeping.

An angry Diane has some harsh words for Tony that make him question the man that he’s become since being appointed a local councilman.

Later on Tony has a change of heart and tries to put things right with newcomer Beau (Jon-Paul Bell).

But is it too little too late from Beau’s perspective?

Newcomer Beau has turned Tony's world upside-down in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) is worried about her sister Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart).

Liberty has decided to break up with her boyfriend, Damon Kinsella (Jacob Roberts).

When Sienna overhears Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed) having a phone conversation she is immediately suspicious and thinks gambling addict, Damon, could have had a relapse.

She’s even more certain something dodgy is going on when she later sees Joel handing Damon a package.

Sienna squares up to Damon demands to know what he’s up to.

Is Damon really gambling again or could there be another explanation?

Has Damon Kinsella been gambling again in Hollyoaks? (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile things heat up between Ethan Williams (Matthew James-Bailey) and Sienna when Ethan calls Sienna’s bluff!

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4