‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: Felix Westwood vows to make Warren pay for his crime

Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) is on a mission to make Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) pay for his crimes in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Following the discovery of an earring that belonged to Walter Deveraux’s (Trevor A Toussaint) late wife, Gloria, it has become clear that it was Warren who was responsible for the heist at Price Slice that landed Walter in hospital.

The Deveraux family decide to keep news of Warren’s involvement away from Martine Deveraux (Kelle Bryan) who is currently undergoing chemo to treat her breast cancer.

However, Felix assures the family that he’s going to make Warren pay.

Felix gives Warren an ultimatum: return Price Slice back to the Deveraux family or he will go straight to the police and report him.

Warren Fox threatens Felix Westwood saying he will hurt his family if he goes to the police. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Felix then heads off to talk to Warren’s son, Joel Dexter, (Rory Douglas Speed) and accuses him of providing a false alibi for Warren on the night of the Price Slice heist.

Priest Joel, warns Felix that going to the police could lead to more people getting hurt.

Later on Felix is shocked when Warren threatens to hurt his family if he reports him.

Will Felix stay away from the police?

Donna-Marie Quinn (pictured) and Marnie Nightingale have upset someone with their gossiping. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Donna-Marie Quinn (Lucy-Jo Hudson) and Marnie Nightingale (Lysette Anthony) get an earful after their gossiping upsets one village resident.

Ripley Lennox (left) pictured with Brooke Hathaway. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, Ripley Lennox (Ki Griffin) is still ignoring Brooke Hathaway (Tylan Grant) after their attempt to help the clothes stall.

It seems that Brooke’s incessant attempts to sort the issue aren’t helping to calm them down.

Ripley Lennox with rival stall-holder Nate Denby. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

As Brooke tries to fix things with a coffee, rival stall-holder, Nate Denby (Chris Charles) offers them some advice and surprises Brooke with how good he is at it.

Later on Brooke has an idea to make it up to Ripley. What is Brooke planning to do?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm