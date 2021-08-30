‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: Felix Westwood’s son shows up

There’s another surprise arrival when Felix Westwood’s (Richard Blackwood) son shows up in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Tonight’s special hour-long episode of Hollyoaks, part of Channel 4’s Black To Front project, is directed by former Casualty actor, Patrick Robinson and features an all-Black cast.

There are surprises in store for Walter Deveraux (Trevor A Toussaint) when his family reveal that they’ve organised a special birthday BBQ for him - but will the bash go to plan? Or are there some disasters on the horizon?

Meanwhile, some surprise guests shed light on the Deveraux family’s history.

Felix Westwood is back for the party. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Felix wants to spend some quality time with his ex, Martine. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Felix returns to win back the love of his life, Martine Deveraux (Kelle Bryan) who was recently diagnosed with breast cancer.

Prince McQueen with fiancée, Olivia (left) and mum Goldie, (right). (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Prince McQueen (Malique Thompson-Dwyer) struggles to woo his new fiancée, Olivia (Emily Burnett) under the watchful eye of his disapproving mum, Goldie (Chelsee Healey).

DeMarcus goes sailing with his dad, Felix. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

But is the special outing going to end in disaster? (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

In an unexpected turn of events, Felix’s son, DeMarcus Westwood (Tomi Ade) shows up. However, a bid to win his father’s affection leads to an accident that could have deadly consequences as the family take to the water for a special day of sailing.

Ripley Lennox has to deal with a newcomer. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Also, Ripley Lennox (Ki Griffin) is faced with an unexpected house guest while unrequited love hangs in the air for Brooke and Ripley.



Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm