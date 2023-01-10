Hollyoaks spoilers: FIGHT! Brothers Prince and Hunter McQueen come to blows over Rayne!

Hunter McQueen (right) and his brother Prince compete for Rayne's attention in Hollyoaks.

Hunter McQueen (Theo Graham) and his brother Prince (Malique Thompson Dwyer) start fighting over newcomer Rayne (Jemma Donovon) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

New arrivals, influencer Rayne and lawyer Lacey (Annabelle Davis) have both moved in with Prince and Hunter and Nadira Vali (Ashling O’Shea) as their new housemates.

Prince, who is keen to get to know Rayne, sn’t too pleased when he feels like Nadira is hogging all Rayne’s time.

He sneakily comes up with a plan to get rid of Nadira by getting their landlord Tom Cunningham (Ellis Hollins) to distract her.

Prince and Hunter want Nadira (centre) to back off so they can get to know their new housemate, Rayne, better. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Later on the housemates all begin playing a game of Truth or Dare, but the friendly competition going on between Hunter and Prince quickly turns sour.

Before long the two brothers are arguing and fighting over Rayne.

Tom’s not very impressed with their arguing and tells the siblings that they both need to back off Rayne and not get any romantic ideas because it will only cause problems with their brotherly bond.

Will Hunter and Prince take any notice of Tom?

Zain and Misbah are trying to come up with a plan so they can afford Imran's treatment in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) and her husband Zain (Jonas Khan) try to come up with plan so that they can pay for Imran’s treatment.

Imran, (Ijaz Rana) is currently being helped at a specialist clinic that treats eating disorders.

Zain feels upset that he can’t afford to pay for the clinic and confides in Misbah’s son, Shaq Qureshi (Omar Malik), saying he feels like a failure being unable to provide for the family.

Shaq tells Imran they all need to pull together and work as a team in order to find the money.

Gangster Norma Crow has offered MIsbah the money but at what cost? (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

However things begin to take a sinister turn later on when manipulative gang boss, Norma Crow (Glynis Barber), offers Misbah a wad of cash for helping her reach a decision about her recent transplant surgery.

Will Misbah accept the loot?

Plus Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) could be about to find herself in HUGE trouble when details of her recent meddling are at risk of being exposed!

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4