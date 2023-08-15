Hollyoaks spoilers: FIGHT CLUB! Felix Westwood is in too deep!
Airs Friday 25 August 2023 on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.
Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) is being drawn deeper and deeper into the world of illegal boxing in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm. (See our TV Guide for full listings).
Sharon Bailey (Jamelia) is alarmed to learn that the real reason Felix let down Pearl Anderson (Dawn Hope) and his family is because he was out fighting again.
Sharon tells Felix that he needs to be focusing on all the good things in his life, not getting half beaten to death in fights.
Later on Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) is concerned when he sees the state of his best friend’s injured face.
Felix tries to assure Warren that he’s going to put an end to the fighting and he’s decided he’s going to ask his girlfriend, Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) to move in with him.
Sharon is excited to hear the latest but Warren is not so convinced. And rightly so!
Down at the fight club Felix is soon seen begging for another fight even if there is no money involved.
Elsewhere, Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) tries to explain to his girlfriend, Ching Lin Leong (Izzie Yip) the torment that he’s constantly feeling inside his head.
However, their conversation is quickly cut short when Shing-Lin receives a text message alerting them to the fact that Jack Osborne (Jimmy McKenna) has had a funny turn and has been rushed to hospital!
Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor-Dawson) has alarm bells ringing when he realises his dad, Jack, may have been involved in a terrible medication mix up.
What’s happened to Jack?
Meanwhile, Lacey Lloyd (Annabelle Davis) offers her friend, Rayne Royce (Jemma Donovan) some advice on how to get Nadira Valli (Ashling O’Shea) to connect with her.
With Lacyey's words in mind, Rayne tries to persuade Nadira to let her use Lord Rafe’s credit card for the holding deposit she needs to book a mansion for her next influencer project.
Rayne assures Nadira that talent agent, Faye Fuller (Maddy Smedley), has offered to cover the bill but she’s currently away which is why she needs her help.
Will Nadira agree to bail Rayne out?
Plus, Ella Richardson, (Erin Palmer), encourages Mason Chen-Williams (Frank Kaur) to tell his dad, Dave (Dominic Power) the truth about his exams.
Mason was gutted to discover he had failed his Maths GCSE but agrees it’s time to bite the bullet.
However when he goes home to break the news to Dave, he’s stopped in his tracks when he walks in on a scene he definitely WAS NOT expecting!
What is Dave up to now?
Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm
Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4
Or stream the episodes first on All4
