Hollyoaks spoilers: FIGHT! DeMarcus Westwood squares up to Mason!
Airs Tuesday 25 October 2022 on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.
DeMarcus Westwood (Tomi Ade) is heading for more trouble when he goes head to head with Mason Chen-Williams (Frank Kaur) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
A fight is brewing between the two lads and it’s made a whole lot worse when poisonous Eric Foster (Angus Castle-Doughty), who has got inside Mason’s head, convinces the teenager that he needs to take revenge.
Will Mason fall prey to Eric’s evil meddling and schemes once again?
Later on, DeMarcus, who has recently been released from the Youth Offenders Institute, is on the receiving end of some very hateful messages.
Leah Barnes (Ela May Demircan) is upset and vows to put a stop to the spiteful messages.
However when her efforts aren’t appreciated, DeMarcus comes to a BIG decision that leaves Leah devastated.
Plus, Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) is struggling to keep a very BIG secret. His wife Diane (Alex Fletcher) feels that she’s been left in the dark.
Diane can’t make sense of her husband’s recent behaviour and tonight she reaches breaking point and takes DRASTIC action.
Later on, Tony has a meeting with the new head councillor, that leaves him very worried that his secret scandal might come out into the open.
Will Tony decide to speak up before it’s too late? Or will he continue to stay quiet?
Meanwhile, following their recent break-up, Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart) fears that her ex, Damon Kinsella (Jacob Roberts) will end up falling back into his old gambling habits.
Her sister, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) enlists Joel Dexter’s (Rory Douglas Speed) help to keep an eye on Damon.
But will Damon soon be struggling with his addiction once again?
Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm
Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4
Or stream the episodes first on All4
Tess is a senior writer for What’s On TV, TV Times, TV & Satellite and WhattoWatch.com She's been writing about TV for over 25 years and worked on some of the UK’s biggest and best-selling publications including the Daily Mirror where she was assistant editor on the weekend TV magazine, The Look, and Closer magazine where she was TV editor. She has freelanced for a whole range of websites and publications including We Love TV, The Sun’s TV Mag, Woman, Woman’s Own, Fabulous, Good Living, Prima and Woman and Home.
