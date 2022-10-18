Hollyoaks spoilers: FIGHT! DeMarcus Westwood squares up to Mason!

DeMarcus Westwood goes head to head with Mason Chen-Williams in Hollyoaks.

DeMarcus Westwood (Tomi Ade) is heading for more trouble when he goes head to head with Mason Chen-Williams (Frank Kaur) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

A fight is brewing between the two lads and it’s made a whole lot worse when poisonous Eric Foster (Angus Castle-Doughty), who has got inside Mason’s head, convinces the teenager that he needs to take revenge.

Will Mason fall prey to Eric’s evil meddling and schemes once again?

Eric Foster (above) has been manipulating teenager Mason Chen-Williams in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Later on, DeMarcus, who has recently been released from the Youth Offenders Institute, is on the receiving end of some very hateful messages.

Leah Barnes (Ela May Demircan) is upset and vows to put a stop to the spiteful messages.

However when her efforts aren’t appreciated, DeMarcus comes to a BIG decision that leaves Leah devastated.

Eric Foster (left) has been pitting Mason (right) against DeMarcus Westwood in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) is struggling to keep a very BIG secret. His wife Diane (Alex Fletcher) feels that she’s been left in the dark.

Diane can’t make sense of her husband’s recent behaviour and tonight she reaches breaking point and takes DRASTIC action.

Later on, Tony has a meeting with the new head councillor, that leaves him very worried that his secret scandal might come out into the open.

Will Tony decide to speak up before it’s too late? Or will he continue to stay quiet?

Liberty Savage and Damon Kinsella have called time on their relationship in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, following their recent break-up, Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart) fears that her ex, Damon Kinsella (Jacob Roberts) will end up falling back into his old gambling habits.

Her sister, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) enlists Joel Dexter’s (Rory Douglas Speed) help to keep an eye on Damon.

But will Damon soon be struggling with his addiction once again?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4