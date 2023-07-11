Hollyoaks spoilers: FIGHT! John Paul McQueen is the victim of a homophobic attack!

John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) is reeling when he’s brutally attacked in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

The drama begins when Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) enlists John Paul’s help to try and woo a potential investor for the youth club.

The Loft is hosting a gay club night and Scott thinks it would be a great opportunity knowing that investor, Kenneth, will be there, to do some schmoozing.

However, Goldie McQueen (Chelsee Healey) is worried about her alcoholic cousin, John Paul, being around booze at the club.

John Paul reassures her that he’s feeling much better and has even made plans to see his son, Matthew Jesus, the following week.

Goldie’s not so convinced and decides to tag along to The Loft so she can keep an eye on John Paul.

At the club night things get off to a rocky start with investor Kenneth when Scott puts his foot in it but John Paul swoops in with some smooth-talking and manages to save the situation.

Meanwhile Goldie, who is spying from the wings, is worried when she spots a homophobic group of men making fun of the party goers.

She publicly calls them out but things soon get very heated.

Tensions are rising and later on when John Paul is leaving the nightclub, the group descend on him and start attacking him!

Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) and Scott are horrified to see what’s going on and rush to scare them off but are they too late?

Over at the hospital, Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) wakes up missing her son Hilton.

Cindy, who is bipolar is confused about the reason she’s on a hospital ward and is trying to piece everything together.

Her brother, Tom, reassures Cindy that she hasn’t done anything wrong but Cindy is devastated when Tom is forced to break some bad news to her.

Meanwhile, Tom has got other issues to deal with.

His wife Yazz Cunningham (Haiesha Mistry) is concerned when she notices that Tom has kept the babygro that he bought for their unborn baby when Yazz was pregnant.

Realising how much becoming a dad again meant to Tom, she feels worried that the two of them might drift apart now she’s discovered she can’t have any children.

Things get even worse for Tom and later on he snaps at Yazz and accuses her of not looking after her step-daughter, Steph, properly.

Plus there’s heartache for Cindy’s son Hilton when he overhears Tom talking about his fears for Cindy’s health.

