Hollyoaks spoilers: FRAMED! Olivia Bradshaw sinks to a new low

Scheming Olivia Bradshaw (Emily Burnett) has got more manipulative plans up her sleeve in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Teacher Olivia has been stewing ever since head teacher, Sally St Claire (Annie Wallace) refused her request for a pay rise.

Sally explained the school budget wouldn’t be able to cover any rises but that immediately spurred Olivia into action with a new plot.

In yesterday’s episode she tried to enlist the help of pupil Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) when she came up with a drastic plan to free up some of Hollyoaks High budget!

Teacher Olivia dragged pupil Charlie Dean (above) into her twisted plot in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Tonight Charlie, who is the son of Olivia's enemy, Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox), is in a quandary over what he should do.

Charlie battles over doing the right thing and his need for self-preservation as he weighs up Olivia’s request.

Everyone knows how nasty Olivia can get if someone refuses to do things her way.

Will Charlie be bullied into doing what she demands?

Later on he reveals his decision but it looks as if there are going to serious consequences for him no matter what he does!

Liberty (right) pictured with her sister Sienna Blake in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, things are looking up for Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart) when she is awarded her Reiki diploma.

A delighted Liberty decides to test out her new services now she’s full qualified.

Will the residents of Hollyoaks be throwing themselves into Reiki?

Secret spiker Eric Foster is in a spin when his incriminating laptop goes missing in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, Verity Hutchinson (Eva O’Hara) is struggling following recent revelations relating to her brother, Eric Foster (Angus Castle-Doughty).

Lawyer Verity has some big decisions to make.

Does she stay loyal to her brother despite the things she now knows or is she about to make some even more shocking discoveries about her sibling.

Things are about to come to a head when Eric discovers that his laptop which contains all his incriminating online posts has gone missing.

Who has got their hands on it and what are they planning to do?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm