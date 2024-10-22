Hollyoaks spoilers: Frankie Osborne wants a confession from her abusive twin!

Frankie Osborne wants her twin JJ to admit to the sexual abuse he subjected her to in Hollyoaks.

Frankie Osborne (Isabelle Smith) has been put in an impossible situation when she realises her twin brother JJ’s (Ryan Mulvey) hasn’t got long left to live in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

In yesterday’s episode, JJ, who has leukemia, was rushed back to hospital and diagnosed with pneumonia.

JJ urgently needs a bone marrow transplant but it doesn’t look like good news when his father, Darren, is tested to see if he is a suitable match for his son.

Frankie is worried that the pressure will now be on her to become a donor for her twin brother who sexually abused her for years.

Frankie decides to confront her brother and asks for him to tell her the truth about why he abused her?

Will JJ, knowing that he is dying, finally open up and tell Frankie why he did what he did and give a full confession?

Elsewhere, Robbie Roscoe (Charlie Wernham) promises to try and help Donny Clark (Louis Emerick) out of the big hole he has got himself into.

Cash-strapped Donny who has got his wedding to Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) coming up, recently enlisted Robbie to help stage a break-in at his home so he could claim on the insurance.

However, the scam backfired horribly when his own daughter, Vicky Grant (Anya Lawrence), got caught up in the crossfire.

So can Donny really trust wheeler dealer Robbie? Or should he steer well clear?

