Hollyoaks spoilers: Goldie McQueen and Mercedes RUMBLE Carter!

Goldie McQueen is convinced she's got the measure of Carter (right) in Hollyoaks.

Goldie McQueen (Chelsee Healey) and Mercedes (Jennifer Metcalfe) catch Carter acting very suspiciously in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Thinks start to take a strange turn when an agitated stranger arrives looking for headteacher Carter and is asking for his help.

When Goldie and Mercedes stumble across Carter and the stranger, Goldie hears John Paul’s name being mentioned.

Goldie has always had huge suspicions about Carter and tonight she is convinced that Carter is secretly attracted to John Paul.

She shares her theory with John Paul who comes up with plan to rumble Carter’s true intentions.

Goldie and Mercedes have been spying on Carter. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, teenager Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) tells his dad Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor Dawson) he’s in a better headspace than he was a few months ago now that he’s receiving the help he needs.

Landlord Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) is looking for cover for The Dog and Jack Osborne (Jimmy McKenna) suggests Darren for the job.

However, Darren confesses he’s not sure he’s ready to leave Charlie alone at home after all the recent trauma.

Rayne and Romeo's relationship has been very volatile recently in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) is looking out for Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner) following recent harrowing events involving his mum Donna-Marie who has been in rehab.

Leela turns up at the shared house to see how Romeo is doing but more revelations soon come to light that show Rayne Royce (Jemma Donovan) has been manipulating things to her advantage again.

Rayne is livid that her plotting has been exposed.

Is Romeo about to feel her wrath again?

Zoe wants to help Hunter move on with his life in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, teacher Hunter McQueen (Theo Graham) opens up to Zoe Anderson (Garcia Brown) about how he feels his previous relationship with Neeta was all a lie.

Wanting to help, Zoe surprises him with paint to cover the mural he once drew however Zoe's good intentions don’t pan out the way she was hoping.

Is Hunter more upset than ever?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4