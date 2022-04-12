Hollyoaks spoilers: Goldie McQueen is on a mission!

Goldie McQueen (Chelsee Healey) is a woman with a plan in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Goldie is determined to cheer up Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe).

Mercedes has been plunged into new despair now that Wendy Blissett (Jennifer Armour) has got her claws well and truly into Mercedes’ son, Bobby Costello (Jayden Fox).

In yesterday’s episode, Mercedes was desperate to prove to Bobby that she could be a good mum.

However, things went badly wrong when she ended up losing her temper in front of him again.

Goldie McQueen is trying to cheer up Mercedes (above). (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Tonight, Goldie comes up with a ruse to show that Wendy’s temper can be just as bad as Mercedes.

However, despite her good intentions, it looks like things are about to backfire horribly when scheming Wendy decides to get the law involved.

Has Goldie just made things a whole lot worse for Mercedes?

Warren and Felix had a plan to help Joel that involved dressing up as priests! (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed) has adopted a new persona and intervenes before Ethan Williams (Matthew James-Bailey) can deliver some good news to Joel’s father, Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas).

Joel leaves Ethan with a stark warning!

Later on, a name is revealed relating to the hit-and-run, that almost killed Warren.

What exactly has Ethan uncovered and is he onto something?

What exactly has Ethan uncovered? (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Yazz Cunningham (Haiesha Mistry) struggles to keep her journalistic tendencies in check. Is she about to sabotage her chances at a new job?

Plus, Mason Chen-Williams (Frank Kauer) tried to come to Ella Richardson’s (Erin Palmer) rescue yesterday.

Mason stepped in with a fun magic trick to try and help her out when she wanted to buy something from the vintage stall, Sweater Thunberg.

Ella didn’t have enough money and to cheer her up, Mason worked his magic. However, it all fell flat when Ella wasn’t impressed.

Tonight, and taking Ella’s rejection to heart, a downcast Mason decides to give away all his magician equipment!

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm