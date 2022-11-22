Hollyoaks spoilers: Goldie McQueen is on a mission for justice

Goldie McQueen is determined to get justice in Hollyoaks.

Goldie McQueen (Chelsee Healey) is on a mission to get justice for her brother Sylver’s death in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Tonight Goldie asks lawyer Verity Hutchinson (Eva O’Hara) to help her build an official case against schoolboy Bobby Costello (Jayden Fox).

Everyone was horrified when it emerged that Bobby had left Sylver to die in the inferno that raged through the village.

Bobby left Goldie's brother Sylver (above) to die in the fire in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Verity tells Goldie that she needs to find some evidence before she goes to the police with her theories.

Later on Bobby’s mother, Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) catches Goldie rooting around looking for incriminating proof.

Mercedes is certain that Goldie won’t find anything and offers to help with her quest.

However both women are shocked to their cores when they unearth something truly disturbing relating to Bobby.

What have they discovered?

And is it set to tear the McQueen family even further apart?

What has Mercedes discovered about her son Bobby now? (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) continues to hide her recent devastating diagnosis from her loved ones.

Juliet pushes her ex, Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) away, telling her that she doesn’t want to be with either her or Nadira Vali (Ashling O’Shea).

Only Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) and James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) know what’s really going on with Juliet.

In emotional scenes Ste tries to reassure Peri that everything is going to be ok while James throws himself into comforting his sister, Juliet.

Juliet Nightingale is in bits after receiving a devastating diagnosis. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, following yesterday’s statue debacle and the results of the paternity test, Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) begs his son Beau (Jon-Paul Bell) for another chance.

Tony opens up to Beau and tells him about all the things that have rocked their family recently.

Later on Tony assembles his clan for a group press photo with all of them styled in purple clothes.

Will Beau make an appearance to have his picture taken or will he stay well away?

Tony pictured with his son Beau in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Things don’t appear to be quite as they seem when it soon becomes clear that Beau is hiding something.

He takes a phone call when no-one is looking and tells the mystery caller that something needs to be taken down asap.

What is Beau trying to cover up?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4, or stream the episodes first on All4