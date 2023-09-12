Hollyoaks spoilers: Goldie McQueen is on a mission to take Carter down!
Airs Tuesday 19 September 2023 on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.
Goldie McQueen (Chelsee Healey) is determined to find out what Carter Shepherd (David Ames) is up to in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
Goldie has landed herself a new job at Hollyoaks High in the school canteen however she is more obsessed with taking Carter down much to the concern of former head teacher and family member Sally St Claire (Annie Wallace).
Meanwhile, school teacher Hunter McQueen (Theo Graham) finds a letter from Carter’s daughter, Freya Calder (Ellie Henry) declaring her love for him.
Hunter confides in Carter about his concerns and says he's unable to continue doing his job. However, Carter reassures him that he'll take care of matters and help him out.
When Goldie learns that journalists are coming into the school to report on newly appointed headteacher Carter she decides to swing into action.
Is Goldie’s vendetta against Carter about to spiral seriously out of control and what exactly is she planning to do?
Elsewhere, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) is determined not to give up on her plan with Lord Rafe (Chris Gordon). However, her accomplice, Ethan Williams (Matthew James Bailey), seems to be having doubts.
Rafe tries to get his sister, Dilly Harcourt (Emma Johnsey-Smith) to face her responsibilities.
Meanwhile Sienna demands to know why Rafe keeps pushing her away as they both clearly like each other.
Sienna is left stunned when Rafe tells her he knows she’s only after his money.
He offers her a cheque for £50,000 in return for leaving him alone.
What will Sienna decide to do?
Ethan pleads with Sienna to end their scheme, but when she refuses, he questions if it’s still about the money or has she developed genuine feelings for Rafe.
A rattled Sienna turns the tables on Ethan and quizzes him over his feelings for Dilly!
Later on Ethan finds a drunk Dilly at The Loft and he is aghast when Dilly reveals some SHOCKING news about Rafe!
Plus, Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) is feeling flat about the state of her marriage to Zain Randeri (Jonas Khan).
When Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) questions Misbah, she realises the romance has fizzled out and offers to help by arranging a special dinner for them.
However, things don’t go to plan when an awkward Zain later storms off not wanting to talk about their sex life.
When they’re finally alone together, Misbah and Zain open up and talk honestly about their feelings.
Can they reignite the spark they had?
Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm
Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4
Or stream the episodes first on All4
Tess is a senior writer for What's On TV, TV Times, TV & Satellite and WhattoWatch.com She's been writing about TV for over 25 years