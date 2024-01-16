Hollyoaks spoilers: Goldie McQueen makes a HORRIFYING DISCOVERY!

Goldie discovers one of her family members is harbouring a secret.

Goldie McQueen (Chelsee Healey) makes a shock discovery about one of her family members in tonight's Hollyoaks at 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

There's cause for celebration when Prince McQueen (Malique Thompson-Dwyer) is released from prison after being wrongly charged with Rayne Royce's (Jemma Donovan) murder.

Goldie is overjoyed to be back with both her boys and her luck is in when she discovers she's won two tickets for a world cruise.

She invites Prince to join her, but he has other plans - namely getting revenge on Rayne's real killer, Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner).

But as Prince plots his payback, Goldie discovers a bag full of cash stashed away in one of the McQueens' cupboards.

Does it belong to Prince, or someone else?

Leela realises Joel was planning to pop the question. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile at the hospital, Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) is stunned to discover an engagement ring amongst boyfriend Joel Dexter's (Rory Douglas-Speed) belongings.

The fireman was planning on popping the question to his pregnant girlfriend before he was critically wounded in a horrific car smash.

Leela has been keeping vigil at Joel's hospital beside, praying he'll pull through.

But chances of the couple getting their happy ever are thrown into jeopardy when Sharon Bailey (Jamelia) tells Leela that Joel isn't recovering as well as the doctors had hoped.

Hannah gets herself on the wrong side of Carter. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Over at the Osbornes, Darren (Ashley Taylor Dawson) continues to try and make it up to his kids, Jack Jr (Ryan Mulvey) and Frankie (Isabel Smith).

He gets a breakthrough and is buoyed when the teens agree to help him boost his social page for Daz's Cabs.

Will it be happy families from now on?

Also, Hannah Ashworth (Emma Rigby) finds herself on the wrong end of Carter Shepherd (David Ames) when she confronts the headteacher about his recent behaviour.

And Myra McQueen (Nicole Barber-Lane) enjoys catching up with her son John Paul (James Sutton).

Hollyoaks airs Monday - Friday on E4 at 7pm